Abstract Circles Intro

Bring your brand to life with a fast, vibrant logo animation built from bold geometric circles. This flat design opener swirls and expands with energetic motion, then settles into a clean centered lockup with optional tagline. Ideal as an intro or outro, it delivers a polished, modern look with playful accents and brief glitch touches. Easily customize colors, logo, and tagline to match your identity and create a memorable impact across social content, promos, and YouTube branding.