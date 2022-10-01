Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Glitch Stomp - Original - Poster image

Glitch Stomp

00:14 · 2K (2560x1440) · 60 fps · 6 videos · 1 image · 11 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Stomp style
Promo
Glitch
Title sequence
Intro
2.1Kexports
rating
Deliver bold announcements fast with this energetic glitch stomp template. Kinetic typography, stacked and outline text, and vivid RGB split effects keep viewers hooked. Drop in your headlines, optional media clips, and finish with a clean logo and tagline reveal. Ideal for promos, teasers, intros, and outros, it blends minimal design with bold type for maximum impact. Easily customize colors, fonts, and pacing to match your brand and message.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us