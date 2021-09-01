Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
YouTube Abstract - Original - Poster image

YouTube Abstract

00:08 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 image · 4 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Geometric
Intro
Title sequence
Outro
3.3Kexports
rating
Kick off and wrap up your videos with a fast, geometric YouTube intro/outro. This template features bold titles, floating cubes, and a crisp logo reveal that spotlights your brand. Easily customize multiple color themes, set your own font, and add a tagline or URL for a clear call to action. The streamlined, minimal style works for gaming, education, news, and more. If you need a quick, eye-catching opener that blends 2D/3D motion with strong typography, this design delivers polished results in seconds.
CuteRabbit profile image
CuteRabbit
Edit
Themes (7)
Similar templates
Best of CuteRabbit
Original
Edit
Original
Red Theme
Edit
Red Theme
Yellow And Red Theme
Edit
Yellow And Red Theme
Blue And Pink Theme
Edit
Blue And Pink Theme
Green And Orange Theme
Edit
Green And Orange Theme
Purple And Pink Theme
Edit
Purple And Pink Theme
Magenta And Cyan Theme
Edit
Magenta And Cyan Theme
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us