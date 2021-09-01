YouTube Abstract

Kick off and wrap up your videos with a fast, geometric YouTube intro/outro. This template features bold titles, floating cubes, and a crisp logo reveal that spotlights your brand. Easily customize multiple color themes, set your own font, and add a tagline or URL for a clear call to action. The streamlined, minimal style works for gaming, education, news, and more. If you need a quick, eye-catching opener that blends 2D/3D motion with strong typography, this design delivers polished results in seconds.