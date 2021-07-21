Youtube intro for cooking channel
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YouTube Fashion Opener - Original - Poster image

YouTube Fashion Opener

00:08 · 2K (2560x1440) · 60 fps · 1 image · 4 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Intro
Logo animation
Minimal
Geometric
Outro
803exports
rating
Kick off your content with a fast, stylish opener that blends minimal flat-design geometry, bold CTA moments, and a crisp logo reveal. Customize titles, fonts, colors, and branding to match any niche while keeping a modern, professional look. Smooth slide-ins, rotations, and line wipes deliver momentum without clutter. Finish on a centered logo and tagline that works as both an intro and an outro. Perfect for channel branding, social promos, and quick announcements—set your tone in seconds and keep your audience engaged from the first frame.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us