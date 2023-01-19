Commercial Reveal - Horizontal

Make a sharp first impression with a fast, geometric logo animation. Sleek line wipes, diagonal accents, and a centered layout build to a crisp brand reveal, followed by an optional tagline. The design is minimal yet high-impact, ideal for intros and outros across modern content. Easily adjust colors, font, and timing elements to match your branding, and swap in your own logo. If you want a clean, energetic ident that feels polished and versatile, this template delivers effortless professional results.