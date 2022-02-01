YouTube Fast Glitch
00:08 · 2K (2560x1440) · 60 fps · 1 video · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
1.8Kexports
Launch your videos with a punchy YouTube-ready logo intro. This fast glitch template blends scanlines, RGB split and digital noise for an energetic reveal. Customize text, logo, colors and optional media to match your brand. Perfect for intros or outros, it spotlights your mark in a clean centered layout after a chaotic signal-break sequence. Build hype for your channel with bold, modern motion graphics designed for quick impact and flawless readability.
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