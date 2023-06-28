Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Circular Radiance - Original - Poster image

Circular Radiance

00:06 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Outro
Minimal
Elegant
3.5Kexports
rating
Make a memorable first impression with a clean, circular logo reveal. A luminous ring and cinematic lens flare guide the viewer’s eye toward your brand, delivering an elegant, minimal ident that suits intros and outros alike. Customize the background, element colors, logo treatment, and tagline to match your identity in seconds. Smooth radial motion, refined glow, and centered composition give this design a polished, professional finish for corporate, tech, and creative brands. It’s simple, stylish, and effective—an instant upgrade to your channel or product videos with fast setup and premium results.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
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Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us