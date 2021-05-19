Wrap up your videos with a clean, high-impact YouTube outro. This minimal, flat-design animation rotates through Like, Share and Subscribe prompts before revealing your logo and a short tagline. Smooth circular motion, bold color fields and centered composition keep attention on your brand. Easily customize the logo, tagline, fonts and colors to match your channel identity. Ideal for creators who want a quick, energetic end screen that drives engagement and looks professional on every upload.