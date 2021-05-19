Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
YouTube Outro - Original - Poster image

YouTube Outro

00:06 · 2K (2560x1440) · 60 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Outro
Subscribe animation
Minimal
YouTube
Flat design
3.7Kexports
rating
Wrap up your videos with a clean, high-impact YouTube outro. This minimal, flat-design animation rotates through Like, Share and Subscribe prompts before revealing your logo and a short tagline. Smooth circular motion, bold color fields and centered composition keep attention on your brand. Easily customize the logo, tagline, fonts and colors to match your channel identity. Ideal for creators who want a quick, energetic end screen that drives engagement and looks professional on every upload.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us