Glitch Art Logo - Horizontal

Make your brand pop with a bold glitch logo animation. This digital, abstract ident uses energetic glitch effects, scanlines and RGB split to build your mark in the center of the frame, then cleanly resolves with a tagline. Ideal for intros or outros, it’s fully customizable—swap in your logo, adjust colors, choose fonts, and fine-tune the look to match your identity. Works across multiple aspect ratios so you can publish everywhere. Deliver a crisp, modern ident that grabs attention and feels right at home in tech-forward content.