Pixel Callouts 1

Drive engagement with a clean, pixel-inspired like button overlay. This transparent call-out features energetic tile builds and a minimal flat design that pops over any footage. Customize accent colors to match your brand and drop it into edits as a quick reminder to like or follow. The centered, single-focus composition keeps attention on the CTA, while the vibrant duotone palette ensures readability on busy backgrounds. Ideal for creators and editors who need a fast, stylish, and unobtrusive engagement prompt.