Pixel Callouts 2 delivers a crisp, transparent overlay of pixel-styled engagement prompts. Animated like and share icons build in with bold, blocky squares and clean flat motion—ideal for intros, outros, tutorials, gaming, and streams. The design stays minimal so your footage remains the focus while the callouts grab attention. Easily tune two accent colors to match your brand, add your soundtrack, and export a ready-to-use subscribe animation. Because it’s an alpha overlay, placement is flexible and looks great over any background or footage.