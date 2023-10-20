Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Pixel Callouts 2 - Original - Poster image

Pixel Callouts 2

00:03 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 audio
Outro
Subscribe animation
Call-out graphic
Like Button
Share icon
39exports
rating
Pixel Callouts 2 delivers a crisp, transparent overlay of pixel-styled engagement prompts. Animated like and share icons build in with bold, blocky squares and clean flat motion—ideal for intros, outros, tutorials, gaming, and streams. The design stays minimal so your footage remains the focus while the callouts grab attention. Easily tune two accent colors to match your brand, add your soundtrack, and export a ready-to-use subscribe animation. Because it’s an alpha overlay, placement is flexible and looks great over any background or footage.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us