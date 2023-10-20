Pixel Callouts 4

Draw attention to your call to action with a crisp pixel-style subscribe bell overlay. This minimal, flat design animates with snappy pixel reveals, perfect for YouTube reminders and notifications. It’s a transparent call-out, easy to drop over any footage, and color-accent controls help you match your brand in seconds. The compact, centered layout keeps focus on the message without blocking your content. Add quick impact to intros, mid-roll prompts, or outros and encourage viewers to subscribe and enable notifications.