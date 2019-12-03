Christmas Flowers
00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
1.1Kexports
Celebrate the season with a clean, festive logo animation. This minimal flat-design Christmas template builds a floral wreath with snowflakes, then spotlights your brand and greeting. Ideal for intros, outros, and e‑cards, it features editable colors, a tagline, and a logo placeholder to match your identity. The calm, cozy motion and seasonal details make it perfect for corporate well‑wishes, email campaigns, and social posts. Quickly personalize and export a polished holiday greeting that looks great everywhere.
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