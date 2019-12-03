Christmas Flowers

Celebrate the season with a clean, festive logo animation. This minimal flat-design Christmas template builds a floral wreath with snowflakes, then spotlights your brand and greeting. Ideal for intros, outros, and e‑cards, it features editable colors, a tagline, and a logo placeholder to match your identity. The calm, cozy motion and seasonal details make it perfect for corporate well‑wishes, email campaigns, and social posts. Quickly personalize and export a polished holiday greeting that looks great everywhere.