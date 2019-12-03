Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Christmas Flowers - Original - Poster image

Christmas Flowers

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Festive
Christmas
Intro
Greeting Card
1.1Kexports
rating
Celebrate the season with a clean, festive logo animation. This minimal flat-design Christmas template builds a floral wreath with snowflakes, then spotlights your brand and greeting. Ideal for intros, outros, and e‑cards, it features editable colors, a tagline, and a logo placeholder to match your identity. The calm, cozy motion and seasonal details make it perfect for corporate well‑wishes, email campaigns, and social posts. Quickly personalize and export a polished holiday greeting that looks great everywhere.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
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Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us