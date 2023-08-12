Sleek Glitch Reveal

Launch your brand with an energetic glitch logo animation. This modern digital design mixes neon RGB channel splits, slice reveals, and subtle particles for a striking intro or outro. Easily customize background, logo and transition colors, pick your font, and add a tagline to match your brand. The centered layout ensures your mark stays the hero while the glitch effects deliver high-impact motion. Ideal for content creators, businesses, and streamers who want a clean yet edgy look that grabs attention instantly.