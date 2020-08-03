Corporate Logo

Create a crisp, modern brand moment with this minimal logo animation. Rotating ring segments and clean geometric lines build toward a centered reveal, perfect for intros and outros. The design embraces flat visuals, smooth motion, and generous negative space for maximum clarity. Swap in your logo, adjust accent colors, and add a short tagline to match your identity. Ideal for corporate branding, startups, agencies, and creators who need a quick, professional logo sting that looks great anywhere.