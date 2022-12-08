YouTube Material Callouts - 1
00:02 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
174exports
Drive clicks and grow your channel with a clean, minimalist CTA overlay built for YouTube actions. This transparent call-out graphic features bold flat design, a recognizable engagement icon, and snappy motion to grab attention without covering your content. Easily customize fonts and colors, then place over any video to prompt viewers to take action. Ideal for creators, tutorials, and promos needing quick, stylish engagement nudges that feel on-brand and unobtrusive.
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