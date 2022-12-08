YouTube Material Callouts - 4

Drive more channel engagement with a clean, transparent YouTube CTA overlay. This minimal, flat-design call‑out features a bold bell icon, a centered square button, and typewriter text for clear messaging. It’s built as a lightweight subscribe animation and works seamlessly over any footage. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand and highlight your call to action without clutter. Perfect for intros, outros, and mid‑video reminders to subscribe, enable alerts, and keep viewers coming back.