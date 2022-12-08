YouTube Material Callouts - 2

Drive engagement with a clean set of call-out graphics designed for creators. This transparent overlay drops onto any edit to prompt key actions and increase interaction. Built in crisp flat design with bold, readable type and icons, each animation lands quickly and gets out of the way. Customize colors, fonts, and copy to match your brand, then render in seconds. Ideal for intros, outros, and mid-roll reminders across YouTube and social content, tutorials, reviews, and streams.