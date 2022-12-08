YouTube Material Callouts - 3

Elevate your videos with a clean, high-impact YouTube callout overlay. This minimal, flat-design CTA features a bold central card with platform iconography, smooth motion, and a transparent background for easy placement over any footage. Customize colors and typography to match your brand, swap the headline for your preferred action, and deploy it as a quick pop-in prompt during content or at the end. Designed for clarity and speed, it brings energetic motion without clutter—ideal for creators seeking crisp, professional channel prompts.