Youtube intro for cooking channel
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YouTube Material Callouts - 3 - Original - Poster image

YouTube Material Callouts - 3

00:02 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Call-out graphic
Outro
Subscribe animation
YouTube
Flat design
196exports
rating
Elevate your videos with a clean, high-impact YouTube callout overlay. This minimal, flat-design CTA features a bold central card with platform iconography, smooth motion, and a transparent background for easy placement over any footage. Customize colors and typography to match your brand, swap the headline for your preferred action, and deploy it as a quick pop-in prompt during content or at the end. Designed for clarity and speed, it brings energetic motion without clutter—ideal for creators seeking crisp, professional channel prompts.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us