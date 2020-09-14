Stripes Logo

Showcase your brand with a crisp, minimal logo animation built from bold, geometric stripes. This flat-design ident reveals your mark through rhythmic, staggered panels and tasteful decorative accents. Perfect for intros and outros, it’s easy to customize with your logo, tagline, and brand colors for a consistent look across your content. The energetic pacing and centered composition keep focus on your identity while maintaining a modern, professional feel. Make a strong first and last impression with a versatile, polished logo reveal.