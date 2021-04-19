Kick off your videos with a fast, attention-grabbing YouTube intro. This template blends bold flat design, vibrant diagonal panels, and halftone accents with kinetic typography and smooth wipes. Three quick CTA scenes lead into a clean logo and tagline reveal, perfect for channel branding or end cards. Easily customize icon/text colors, fonts, and your brand mark to match your identity. Ideal for creators who want a minimal yet high-impact opener that feels dynamic and modern. Make your channel memorable with crisp motion, playful accents, and a polished final frame.