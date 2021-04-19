Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Youtube Intro - Original - Poster image

Youtube Intro

00:07 · 2K (2560x1440) · 60 fps · 1 image · 4 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Flat design
YouTube
Geometric
2Kexports
rating
Kick off your videos with a fast, attention-grabbing YouTube intro. This template blends bold flat design, vibrant diagonal panels, and halftone accents with kinetic typography and smooth wipes. Three quick CTA scenes lead into a clean logo and tagline reveal, perfect for channel branding or end cards. Easily customize icon/text colors, fonts, and your brand mark to match your identity. Ideal for creators who want a minimal yet high-impact opener that feels dynamic and modern. Make your channel memorable with crisp motion, playful accents, and a polished final frame.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us