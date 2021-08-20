YouTube Simple
00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 2 images · 4 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
2.6Kexports
Give your videos a polished start or finish with a clean logo animation and stacked headline sequence. This minimal, geometric template uses chevron panels, a central diamond frame, and smooth slide-in motion to reveal your message before landing on a centered logo and tagline. Customize titles, add a feature image, and tweak any color to match your branding. Ideal as an intro, outro, or short promo, it balances flat design, elegant motion, and a bold, duotone gradient for maximum clarity and impact.
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