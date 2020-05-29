Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Simple Corporate Logo - Original - Poster image

Simple Corporate Logo

00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Minimal
Intro
Outro
Flat design
9.8Kexports
rating
Make your brand unforgettable with a clean, minimal logo animation designed for corporate intros and outros. This flat-design ident uses geometric shapes and smooth motion to reveal your mark and tagline in a centered, professional layout. Customize background, element and tagline colors, upload your logo, choose your font, and align the look with your brand guidelines. Ideal for company openers, media bumpers, product reels, and channel branding—this polished reveal keeps attention on your identity and scales across content effortlessly.
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Templates
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Intro
Music Visualization
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Logo Animation
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Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
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Our top picks
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Logo Animation
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Promo Videos
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Christmas Cards
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Music Video Maker
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Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
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