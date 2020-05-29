Simple Corporate Logo

Make your brand unforgettable with a clean, minimal logo animation designed for corporate intros and outros. This flat-design ident uses geometric shapes and smooth motion to reveal your mark and tagline in a centered, professional layout. Customize background, element and tagline colors, upload your logo, choose your font, and align the look with your brand guidelines. Ideal for company openers, media bumpers, product reels, and channel branding—this polished reveal keeps attention on your identity and scales across content effortlessly.