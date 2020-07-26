Food Slideshow Logo

Make a polished opener, promo, or outro with a fast, geometric vibe. This minimal slideshow uses diagonal line wipes, diamond frames, and sliding panels to showcase your photos before landing on a crisp logo and tagline. Personalize two accent colors, swap in your own images, and fine‑tune the brand mark for a cohesive finish. Perfect for channels, products, or events that need a bold yet clean look, this design blends a dark aesthetic with sharp motion for maximum impact.