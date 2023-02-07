Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Stomp Typography - Original - Poster image

Stomp Typography

00:10 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 image · 11 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Title sequence
Intro
Stomp style
Logo animation
Minimal
26.8Kexports
rating
Deliver your message with punchy stomp-style kinetic typography and minimal, bold design. This template strings together high-impact titles that build to a clean logo reveal, ideal for promos, brand intros, and quick announcements. Easily customize fonts, colors, headlines, logo, and tagline to match your branding. Polished transitions, rhythmic motion, and vibrant color blocks keep viewers engaged from first frame to last. If you need a fast, modern opener that looks great everywhere, this stomp title sequence is a perfect fit.
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Try for free
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us