Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Minimal Cubes - Original - Poster image

Minimal Cubes

00:05 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Minimal
Intro
3D motion graphics
Geometric
3.7Kexports
rating
Bring your brand to life with a sleek, minimal logo animation built from dynamic 3D cubes. This modern, geometric design works perfectly as an intro or outro for corporate videos, presentations, explainers, webinars, and product promos. Effortlessly customize brand colors, keep original logo colors if you prefer, and add a clear tagline. The centered, high-contrast composition and energetic motion create a professional impact in seconds, ensuring your logo lands with confidence on any channel.
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CuteRabbit
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Templates
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Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
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Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
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Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
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Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
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Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
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YouTube Overlays
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Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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