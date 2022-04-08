Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Beautiful Tune - Original - Poster image

Beautiful Tune

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 texts · 1 font
Music visualization
Music
Glow
Audio spectrum
Audio reactive
3.2Kexports
rating
Bring your music to life with a sleek, neon audio visualizer. A responsive linear spectrum, smooth waveform line, and equalizer bars pulse to your track, while centered titles present your song and artist cleanly over a moody, minimal background. The animation is audio reactive for energetic, fluid motion that fits any genre. Easily personalize colors and text to match your branding and export a polished video for uploads, premieres, and social posts. Make your channel stand out with dynamic, professional music visualization.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us