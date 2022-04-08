Beautiful Tune
Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 texts · 1 font
3.2Kexports
Bring your music to life with a sleek, neon audio visualizer. A responsive linear spectrum, smooth waveform line, and equalizer bars pulse to your track, while centered titles present your song and artist cleanly over a moody, minimal background. The animation is audio reactive for energetic, fluid motion that fits any genre. Easily personalize colors and text to match your branding and export a polished video for uploads, premieres, and social posts. Make your channel stand out with dynamic, professional music visualization.
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