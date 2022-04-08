Beautiful Tune

Bring your music to life with a sleek, neon audio visualizer. A responsive linear spectrum, smooth waveform line, and equalizer bars pulse to your track, while centered titles present your song and artist cleanly over a moody, minimal background. The animation is audio reactive for energetic, fluid motion that fits any genre. Easily personalize colors and text to match your branding and export a polished video for uploads, premieres, and social posts. Make your channel stand out with dynamic, professional music visualization.