Liquid Reveal - Horizontal

Make your brand unforgettable with a fast, fluid logo animation that uses liquid shapes to reveal your mark in a clean, minimal flat design. This energetic intro/outro centers your logo in a polished lock-up and adds a neat tagline for extra clarity. Customize colors, logo styling, and typography to match your identity in seconds. Ideal for openers, end screens, and social branding, its smooth motion and simple layout keep the focus on what matters—your brand.