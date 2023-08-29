Grunge Paint Reveal

Make a striking first impression with a gritty, paint-driven reveal. This template blends bold typography, distressed textures, and animated corner lines to deliver high-impact titles that build into a powerful logo animation with a tagline. Use it as an intro, title sequence, or outro to elevate brand presence. Customize fonts, colors, and timing to match your identity and create a cohesive, energetic look. The paint spatter effect and grunge finish add attitude while the centered composition keeps focus on your message.