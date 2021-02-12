Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Valentine's Invitation - Original - Poster image

Valentine's Invitation

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Greeting Card
Invitation video
Romance
Hand-drawn
Heart shape
971exports
rating
Share the love with a charming animated invitation or greeting. This minimalist, hand-drawn 2D design features a sweet envelope that opens to reveal your message, framed by floating hearts and a playful heart-shaped wipe. Personalize three text lines and fine-tune the palette with simple color controls for a look that matches your brand or mood. Perfect for Valentine’s Day, date nights, anniversaries, or any romantic announcement. Elegant motion, a paper-inspired texture, and clean typography keep your message front and center. Make it uniquely yours in seconds.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us