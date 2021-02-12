Valentine's Invitation

Share the love with a charming animated invitation or greeting. This minimalist, hand-drawn 2D design features a sweet envelope that opens to reveal your message, framed by floating hearts and a playful heart-shaped wipe. Personalize three text lines and fine-tune the palette with simple color controls for a look that matches your brand or mood. Perfect for Valentine’s Day, date nights, anniversaries, or any romantic announcement. Elegant motion, a paper-inspired texture, and clean typography keep your message front and center. Make it uniquely yours in seconds.