Christmas Delight

Share warm holiday wishes with a playful, flat-design Christmas greeting that ends in a clean logo reveal. This festive template features a stylized tree, drifting snowflakes, and bold geometric shapes in a vibrant gradient palette. Easily customize the headline, colors, font, and logo to match your brand. Perfect as a seasonal intro, outro, or standalone greeting card for social posts, ads, and videos. Deliver joyful Christmas vibes with minimal, polished motion graphics that are simple to edit and quick to render.