Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Christmas Delight - Original - Poster image

Christmas Delight

00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Greeting Card
Christmas
Festive
Logo animation
Intro
466exports
rating
Share warm holiday wishes with a playful, flat-design Christmas greeting that ends in a clean logo reveal. This festive template features a stylized tree, drifting snowflakes, and bold geometric shapes in a vibrant gradient palette. Easily customize the headline, colors, font, and logo to match your brand. Perfect as a seasonal intro, outro, or standalone greeting card for social posts, ads, and videos. Deliver joyful Christmas vibes with minimal, polished motion graphics that are simple to edit and quick to render.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us