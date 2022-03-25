Create a punchy opener that gets straight to the point. This minimal stomp template delivers fast kinetic titles, clean color blocks, and a crisp logo reveal—ideal for promos, intros, and quick ads. Customize text, swap short media clips, pick your brand colors, and add your logo and tagline in minutes. The bold, high-contrast typography and rhythmic motion keep attention on your message from the first frame to the last. Perfect for product teasers, event announcements, and brand highlights.