Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Minimal Stomp Short - Red Theme - Poster image

Minimal Stomp Short

00:06 · 2K (2560x1440) · 60 fps · 4 videos · 1 image · 5 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Intro
Minimal
Title sequence
Stomp style
Logo animation
9.7Kexports
rating
Make an impact fast with an energetic stomp opener. This minimal, flat-design template delivers bold typography across quick-hit title scenes, optional media cut-ins, and a clean logo reveal with tagline. Ideal for promos, product launches, event teasers, YouTube openers, and social ads. Customize fonts, colors, text, media, and logo to match your brand in minutes. The centered layout and punchy kinetic typography ensure your message lands clearly and looks great on any campaign.
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us