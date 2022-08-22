Minimal Stomp Short

Make an impact fast with an energetic stomp opener. This minimal, flat-design template delivers bold typography across quick-hit title scenes, optional media cut-ins, and a clean logo reveal with tagline. Ideal for promos, product launches, event teasers, YouTube openers, and social ads. Customize fonts, colors, text, media, and logo to match your brand in minutes. The centered layout and punchy kinetic typography ensure your message lands clearly and looks great on any campaign.