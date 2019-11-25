Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Christmas Ball Ornament - Original - Poster image

Christmas Ball Ornament

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Christmas
Festive
Logo animation
Intro
Flat design
996exports
rating
Bring festive charm to your brand with a playful Christmas logo animation. A hanging ornament takes center stage, surrounded by snowflakes, gifts, and stylized trees in a clean flat design. Add your message and brand mark or image for a polished holiday intro, outro, or video greeting card. Colors, text, and visuals are easy to customize, making it perfect for seasonal campaigns and corporate greetings alike. Smooth motion, cozy pacing, and sparkling accents capture the spirit of the season while keeping everything elegant and minimal.
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Templates
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Intro
Music Visualization
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
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Newest templates
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Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
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Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
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Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
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Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
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Simple Video Tools
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Extension for Adobe
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Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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Help
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