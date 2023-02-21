Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Company Reveal - Original - Poster image

Company Reveal

00:06 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Outro
Flat design
Stripes
4.2Kexports
rating
Launch your brand with a fast, minimal logo animation that commands attention. This clean, geometric design uses concentric rings and diagonal stripes to build momentum before landing on a sharp, centered logo and tagline. Perfect for intros and outros, it pairs a dark backdrop with high-contrast accents for maximum impact. Easily customize colors, type, and your brand mark; keep your original logo colors or switch to a unified palette in seconds. Whether you’re opening a video or signing off, this bold logo sting delivers a crisp, modern finish.
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us