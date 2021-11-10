Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
YouTube Fast Opener 1 - Original - Poster image

YouTube Fast Opener 1

00:08 · 2K (2560x1440) · 60 fps · 1 image · 4 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Subscribe animation
Flat design
Geometric
752exports
rating
Launch your videos with a punchy opener built from bold geometric shapes, crisp line work, and kinetic typography. This fast-paced sequence showcases three impactful title moments that lead into a polished logo reveal and tagline. The minimal, flat design keeps focus on your message, while vibrant accent colors add energy. Perfect for channel branding, intros or outros, and call-to-action segments. Easily customize fonts, colors, titles, logo, and tagline to match your identity and flow. Make your content look professional from the first second and keep viewers engaged through the close.
CuteRabbit profile image
CuteRabbit
Edit
Themes (7)
Similar templates
Best of CuteRabbit
Original
Edit
Original
White Theme
Edit
White Theme
Gray Theme
Edit
Gray Theme
Red Theme
Edit
Red Theme
Deep Magenta Theme
Edit
Deep Magenta Theme
Blue Theme
Edit
Blue Theme
Yellow Theme
Edit
Yellow Theme
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us