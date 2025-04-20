en
Memorable Frames Gallery

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
30-60s
4K
Landscape
Wedding
Frame
Light
Elegant
Simple
Minimalist
Music
More details
Memorable Frames Gallery - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:59
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Balalaika profile image
Created by Balalaika
19exports
1 minute and 0 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
30fps
31videos
16texts
1font
1audio
Create a polished, professional slideshow with the Memorable Frames Gallery Slideshow Template. From intimate anniversaries to grand product launches, this template offers the flexibility to display images, videos, and messages in stunning clarity. Modify the palette to align with your theme and use the generous space for your storytelling. This video is designed to leave a lasting impression, whether it's showcased at events or across social channels.
Edit
Themes (4)
Similar templates
Best of Balalaika
Original
Original
Edit
Dark Mode
Dark Mode
Edit
Green Grass
Green Grass
Edit
Banana Style
Banana Style
Edit
