Simple Elegant Music Visualizer Original theme video
Simple Elegant Music Visualizer
Impress your audience in this Simple Elegant Music Visualizer.
LoFi Mountain Wanderlust Original theme video
LoFi Mountain Wanderlust
Embark on a tranquil journey through a breathtaking landscape in the Mountain Wanderlust. An enchanting anime girl gracefully strolls across a majestic mountain landscape, with verdant peaks stretching as far as the eye can see. In the distance, a gentle river meanders through the valleys, reflecting the warm hues of a mesmerizing sunset. Feel a sense of calm and relaxation wash over you as the serene visuals merge with the soothing melodies, creating a harmonious fusion of nature's beauty and lo-fi vibes.
LoFi Chill Out Music Vis - Horizontal Original theme video
LoFi Chill Out Music Vis - Horizontal
Impress your audience in this LoFI Chill Music Visualizer.
LoFi Chill Out Music Vis - Vertical Original theme video
LoFi Chill Out Music Vis - Vertical
Impress your audience in this LoFI Chill Music Visualizer.
LoFi Chill Out Music Vis - Square Original theme video
LoFi Chill Out Music Vis - Square
Impress your audience in this LoFI Chill Music Visualizer.
LoFi Chill Out Music Vis - Post Original theme video
LoFi Chill Out Music Vis - Post
Impress your audience in this LoFI Chill Music Visualizer.
Cassette Music Visualizer Original theme video
Cassette Music Visualizer
Impress your audience in this Cassette Music Visualizer.
Grunge Music Visualizer Original theme video
Grunge Music Visualizer
Impress your audience in this Grunge Music Visualizer.
Turntable Visualizer Original theme video
Turntable Visualizer
Transform your music into a visual symphony with this engaging Turntable Visualizer template. As beats pulse, the turntable spins, capturing the energy of your sound with animated particles. With options for custom text and logo incorporation, create a music visualizer video that's as unique as your sound and ready to make waves across social platforms.
Golden Stream Screen Original theme video
Golden Stream Screen
Elevate your live streams and videos with our Golden Stream Overlay Pack. This stunning pack features golden particles elegantly flying across the screen, adding a touch of luxury and sophistication to your content. With multiple overlay options to choose from, including full screen, corner, and lower third, our Golden Stream Overlay Pack is versatile and can be used for a variety of purposes. Perfect for live streaming, event visuals, or promotional videos, our Golden Stream Overlay Pack will help your content stand out and capture the attention of your audience.
Golden Stinger Transition Original theme video
Golden Stinger Transition
Elevate your live streams and videos with our Golden Stream Overlay Pack. This stunning pack features golden particles elegantly flying across the screen, adding a touch of luxury and sophistication to your content. With multiple overlay options to choose from, including full screen, corner, and lower third, our Golden Stream Overlay Pack is versatile and can be used for a variety of purposes. Perfect for live streaming, event visuals, or promotional videos, our Golden Stream Overlay Pack will help your content stand out and capture the attention of your audience.
Golden Alert Overlay Original theme video
Golden Alert Overlay
Elevate your live streams and videos with our Golden Stream Overlay Pack. This stunning pack features golden particles elegantly flying across the screen, adding a touch of luxury and sophistication to your content. With multiple overlay options to choose from, including full screen, corner, and lower third, our Golden Stream Overlay Pack is versatile and can be used for a variety of purposes. Perfect for live streaming, event visuals, or promotional videos, our Golden Stream Overlay Pack will help your content stand out and capture the attention of your audience.
Golden Webcam Overlay Original theme video
Golden Webcam Overlay
Elevate your live streams and videos with our Golden Stream Overlay Pack. This stunning pack features golden particles elegantly flying across the screen, adding a touch of luxury and sophistication to your content. With multiple overlay options to choose from, including full screen, corner, and lower third, our Golden Stream Overlay Pack is versatile and can be used for a variety of purposes. Perfect for live streaming, event visuals, or promotional videos, our Golden Stream Overlay Pack will help your content stand out and capture the attention of your audience.
3D Photo Gallery - 3 Scenes Original theme video
3D Photo Gallery - 3 Scenes
3D Photo Gallery is a dynamic template that you can use to display your photos. It can be used as a short introduction to your videos. Download it right now. Impress your audience with this awesome template.
3D Photo Gallery - 5 Scenes Original theme video
3D Photo Gallery is a dynamic template that you can use to display your photos. It can be used as a short introduction to your videos. Download it right now. Impress your audience with this awesome template.
3D Photo Gallery - 10 Scenes Original theme video
3D Photo Gallery - 10 Scenes
3D Photo Gallery is a dynamic template that you can use to display your photos. It can be used as a short introduction to your videos. Download it right now. Impress your audience with this awesome template.
3D Photo Gallery - 17 Scenes Original theme video
3D Photo Gallery - 17 Scenes
3D Photo Gallery is a dynamic template that you can use to display your photos. It can be used as a short introduction to your videos. Download it right now. Impress your audience with this awesome template.
Battlefield 2042 Stream Screen Original theme video
Battlefield 2042 Stream Screen
Battlefield 2042 Stream Overlay Pack - Stream Screen.
Battlefield 2042 Stinger Transition Original theme video
Battlefield 2042 Stinger Transition
Battlefield 2042 Stream Overlay Pack - Stinger Transition.
Battlefield 2042 Alert Overlay Original theme video
Battlefield 2042 Alert Overlay
Battlefield 2042 Stream Overlay Pack - Alert Overlay.
Battlefield 2042 Webcam Overlay Original theme video
Battlefield 2042 Webcam Overlay
Battlefield 2042 Stream Overlay Pack - Webcam Overlay.
Dark Mood Stream Screen Original theme video
Dark Mood Stream Screen
Step into a world of dark, mesmerizing particles with our Dark Mood Stream Overlay Pack. This pack is designed to take your streams to the next level, with its captivating and immersive visuals that will keep your audience hooked. The dark and moody color scheme of this pack is perfect for adding a touch of drama and intensity to your streams, while the particle effects create a sense of depth and dimension. Whether you're a professional streamer or just starting out, our Dark Mood Stream Overlay Pack is the perfect way to add a touch of dark elegance to your streams and captivate your viewers.
Dark Mood Stinger Transition Original theme video
Dark Mood Stinger Transition
Step into a world of dark, mesmerizing particles with our Dark Mood Stream Overlay Pack. This pack is designed to take your streams to the next level, with its captivating and immersive visuals that will keep your audience hooked. The dark and moody color scheme of this pack is perfect for adding a touch of drama and intensity to your streams, while the particle effects create a sense of depth and dimension. Whether you're a professional streamer or just starting out, our Dark Mood Stream Overlay Pack is the perfect way to add a touch of dark elegance to your streams and captivate your viewers.
Dark Mood Alert Overlay Original theme video
Dark Mood Alert Overlay
Step into a world of dark, mesmerizing particles with our Dark Mood Stream Overlay Pack. This pack is designed to take your streams to the next level, with its captivating and immersive visuals that will keep your audience hooked. The dark and moody color scheme of this pack is perfect for adding a touch of drama and intensity to your streams, while the particle effects create a sense of depth and dimension. Whether you're a professional streamer or just starting out, our Dark Mood Stream Overlay Pack is the perfect way to add a touch of dark elegance to your streams and captivate your viewers.
Dark Mood Webcam Overlay Original theme video
Dark Mood Webcam Overlay
Step into a world of dark, mesmerizing particles with our Dark Mood Stream Overlay Pack. This pack is designed to take your streams to the next level, with its captivating and immersive visuals that will keep your audience hooked. The dark and moody color scheme of this pack is perfect for adding a touch of drama and intensity to your streams, while the particle effects create a sense of depth and dimension. Whether you're a professional streamer or just starting out, our Dark Mood Stream Overlay Pack is the perfect way to add a touch of dark elegance to your streams and captivate your viewers.
Christmas Card Logo Original theme video
Christmas Card Logo
This spectacular Christmas template allows you to create a magical-looking titles sequence with powerful lens flares, falling snow, and sparkling particles with a stylish design and animated Christmas decorations. This project can be an eye-catching introduction to your films, movies, trailers, teasers, TV shows, commercials, promotions, events, Facebook, and YouTube videos. Impress your holiday audience with this bright and dynamically animated template.
Retro TV Visualizer Original theme video
Retro TV Visualizer
Step into a world where vintage meets modern and sounds are visualized like never before. Our Retro TV Visualizer breathes life into your music tracks, syncing every beat to the flickers of classic TV sets. Fully customizable, this template is an audio-visual match made in heaven for creating engaging music videos, presentations, or standout social media content.
Neon Music Visualizer Original theme video
Neon Music Visualizer
Step into a world of vibrant sound and mesmerizing visuals with our circular neon music visualizer. Watch as particles dance and pulse to the beat, creating a stunning display of color and movement. Neon lines on the left and right of the circle provide a stylish and futuristic touch, adding to the overall sensory experience. As the music plays, our visualizer brings it to life, elevating the audio to new heights. Join us on this audiovisual journey, where sound and light come together in perfect harmony, creating a one-of-a-kind experience that will leave you mesmerized.
Luminary Dots Original theme video
Luminary Dots
Experience the magic of music with our Luminary Audio Visualizer, featuring a stunning display of glowing dots that react to the beat and rhythm of your favorite tunes. This mesmerizing effect begins with the dots emerging from the horizon and then expanding into a beautiful display of light and sound. Perfect for music lovers and professionals alike, our Luminary Audio Visualizer creates a dynamic and engaging atmosphere that will captivate your audience and enhance the music experience. With its innovative design and beautiful visuals, this template is the perfect way to elevate your music to new heights. Join us as we bring your music to life with our Luminary Audio Visualizer, and experience the power of sound and light like never before.
American Football Logo Original theme video
American Football Logo
An energetic After Effects template. You can use it to promote your football team or as an introduction to your upcoming sporting events, games, and competitions.
Melting Visualizer Original theme video
Melting Visualizer
Amplify your music’s soul with our Melting Visualizer, where the pulse of your tracks vibrantly shapes the text on screen. Perfect for captivating an audience on any platform, this customizable visualizer blends your personal artistry with the universal language of music. Add your logo and select colors to resonate with your audience, turning listeners into viewers and fans into devotees.
Summer Logo Original theme video
Summer Logo
Impress your audience with this Summer Logo Intro.
RGB Split Stream Screen Original theme video
RGB Split Stream Screen
RGB Split Stream Overlay Pack with glitchy animations and colorful chromatic aberration effects. Perfect for adding a futuristic and dynamic touch to your live stream. The waving animations give a sense of motion and depth, while the RGB split effect adds an edgy and glitchy vibe. Your viewers will be captivated by the dynamic visuals and modern design.
RGB Stinger Transition Original theme video
RGB Stinger Transition
RGB Split Stream Overlay Pack with glitchy animations and colorful chromatic aberration effects. Perfect for adding a futuristic and dynamic touch to your live stream. The waving animations give a sense of motion and depth, while the RGB split effect adds an edgy and glitchy vibe. Your viewers will be captivated by the dynamic visuals and modern design.
RGB Split Alert Overlay Original theme video
RGB Split Alert Overlay
RGB Split Stream Overlay Pack with glitchy animations and colorful chromatic aberration effects. Perfect for adding a futuristic and dynamic touch to your live stream. The waving animations give a sense of motion and depth, while the RGB split effect adds an edgy and glitchy vibe. Your viewers will be captivated by the dynamic visuals and modern design.
RGB Split Webcam Overlay Original theme video
RGB Split Webcam Overlay
RGB Split Stream Overlay Pack with glitchy animations and colorful chromatic aberration effects. Perfect for adding a futuristic and dynamic touch to your live stream. The waving animations give a sense of motion and depth, while the RGB split effect adds an edgy and glitchy vibe. Your viewers will be captivated by the dynamic visuals and modern design.
Turntable Music Visualize Original theme video
Turntable Music Visualize
Impress your audience in this music visualizer.
Summer Beat Sync Original theme video
Summer Beat Sync
Transform your melodies into a visual masterpiece with our Summer Beat Sync music visualizer. Pulsating light waves dance to the rhythm of your tunes, set against a backdrop of tropical motifs and gradients that embody the zest of summer. Customize with your logo, images, and colors to align with your musical style. Perfect for beach tracks and lively content, this horizontal video brings the spirit of the sunnier days to every note.
Heart of Stone Visualizer Original theme video
Heart of Stone Visualizer
Introducing the mesmerizing Heart of Stone Music Visualizer. At its core lies the Heart of Stone, a unique element that pulses and shifts in response to the rhythm and melody of the music it encounters. As the music plays, the Heart of Stone comes to life, reflecting the emotions and energy of the music in a stunning visual symphony.
On the Wall Stream Screen Original theme video
On the Wall Stream Screen
Get ready to take your streams to the streets with our On the Wall Stream Overlay Pack - Simple Wall Texture with Urban Vibes. This pack is designed to add a touch of urban flair to your streams, with its simple yet eye-catching wall texture and gritty, street-smart vibe. The neutral color scheme and clean overlays create a sense of sophistication and style, perfect for streamers who want to make a statement without being too flashy. Whether you're streaming music, art, or just chatting with your audience, our On the Wall Stream Overlay Pack - Simple Wall Texture with Urban Vibes is the perfect tool to add a touch of street-smart style to your streams.
On the Wall Stinger Transition Original theme video
On the Wall Stinger Transition
Get ready to take your streams to the streets with our On the Wall Stream Overlay Pack - Simple Wall Texture with Urban Vibes. This pack is designed to add a touch of urban flair to your streams, with its simple yet eye-catching wall texture and gritty, street-smart vibe. The neutral color scheme and clean overlays create a sense of sophistication and style, perfect for streamers who want to make a statement without being too flashy. Whether you're streaming music, art, or just chatting with your audience, our On the Wall Stream Overlay Pack - Simple Wall Texture with Urban Vibes is the perfect tool to add a touch of street-smart style to your streams.
On the Wall Alert Overlay Original theme video
On the Wall Alert Overlay
Get ready to take your streams to the streets with our On the Wall Stream Overlay Pack - Simple Wall Texture with Urban Vibes. This pack is designed to add a touch of urban flair to your streams, with its simple yet eye-catching wall texture and gritty, street-smart vibe. The neutral color scheme and clean overlays create a sense of sophistication and style, perfect for streamers who want to make a statement without being too flashy. Whether you're streaming music, art, or just chatting with your audience, our On the Wall Stream Overlay Pack - Simple Wall Texture with Urban Vibes is the perfect tool to add a touch of street-smart style to your streams.
On the Wall Webcam Overlay Original theme video
On the Wall Webcam Overlay
Get ready to take your streams to the streets with our On the Wall Stream Overlay Pack - Simple Wall Texture with Urban Vibes. This pack is designed to add a touch of urban flair to your streams, with its simple yet eye-catching wall texture and gritty, street-smart vibe. The neutral color scheme and clean overlays create a sense of sophistication and style, perfect for streamers who want to make a statement without being too flashy. Whether you're streaming music, art, or just chatting with your audience, our On the Wall Stream Overlay Pack - Simple Wall Texture with Urban Vibes is the perfect tool to add a touch of street-smart style to your streams.
Flame of Fire Visualizer Original theme video
Flame of Fire Visualizer
The Flame of Fire Visualizer is a mesmerizing and captivating template that brings your music to life. As your audio plays, vibrant flames dance and flicker in sync with the sound waves, creating a stunning visual representation of the music. The fiery elements add an intense and energetic atmosphere, making it perfect for music videos, DJ performances, or any project that needs an element of fire and excitement. Let the Flame of Fire Visualizer ignite your audience's senses and create an unforgettable experience.
Smoke Logo Reveal Original theme video
Smoke Logo Reveal
The Smoke Logo Reveal is a classic logo showing the use of smoke to form and display a logo. Impress your audience in this Smoke Logo Reveal.
Christmas Card Reveal Original theme video
Christmas Card Reveal
Spread Christmas cheer with a personalized holiday masterpiece. Our Christmas Card Reveal offers charming animations and a cozy color scheme to convey your message. With easy customizations for logos, taglines, and texts, this video brings a touch of magic to your festive communications on every widescreen display.
Simple 3D Glossy Logo Original theme video
Simple 3D Glossy Logo
Impress your audience in this 3D Glossy Logo.
Particles Wave Visualizer Original theme video
Particles Wave Visualizer
Step into the visual rhythm of your sound with our dynamic music visualizer. Watch as particles soar and pulses wave, creating an entrancing spectacle that's perfectly in tune with your music. This template offers a high-definition landscape, ideal for enhancing your audio tracks and making waves on social media with a fully customizable visual feast.
Radiant Spheres Stream Screen Original theme video
Radiant Spheres Stream Screen
The Radiant Spheres Stream Overlay Pack is a stunning overlay pack that features glowing spheres of light on a dark background. The spheres of light give a sense of depth and movement to the overlay, creating a dynamic and exciting look for any stream. The pack includes various overlays, including a webcam border, alerts, and a stinger transition. The overall effect is modern, eye-catching, and perfect for any streamer looking to enhance their visuals.
Radiant Spheres Stinger Transition Original theme video
Radiant Spheres Stinger Transition
The Radiant Spheres Stream Overlay Pack is a stunning overlay pack that features glowing spheres of light on a dark background. The spheres of light give a sense of depth and movement to the overlay, creating a dynamic and exciting look for any stream. The pack includes various overlays, including a webcam border, alerts, and a stinger transition. The overall effect is modern, eye-catching, and perfect for any streamer looking to enhance their visuals.
Radiant Spheres Alert Overlay Original theme video
Radiant Spheres Alert Overlay
The Radiant Spheres Stream Overlay Pack is a stunning overlay pack that features glowing spheres of light on a dark background. The spheres of light give a sense of depth and movement to the overlay, creating a dynamic and exciting look for any stream. The pack includes various overlays, including a webcam border, alerts, and a stinger transition. The overall effect is modern, eye-catching, and perfect for any streamer looking to enhance their visuals.
Radiant Spheres Webcam Overlay Original theme video
Radiant Spheres Webcam Overlay
The Radiant Spheres Stream Overlay Pack is a stunning overlay pack that features glowing spheres of light on a dark background. The spheres of light give a sense of depth and movement to the overlay, creating a dynamic and exciting look for any stream. The pack includes various overlays, including a webcam border, alerts, and a stinger transition. The overall effect is modern, eye-catching, and perfect for any streamer looking to enhance their visuals.
Distorted Glitch Logo Original theme video
Distorted Glitch Logo
Distorted glitch logo reveal in noise, glitches, VHS, bad signal, errors, distortions, RGB chromatic aberration, invert colors flicker effect. Dynamic fast animation, short duration. Impress your audience in this Distorted Glitch Logo.
Magic Christmas Wishes New theme video
Magic Christmas Wishes
Spread holiday cheer with the enchanting Magic Christmas Wishes template, where magic meets memories. Perfect for corporate holiday cards or personal greetings, this template lets you weave texts, logos, and brand colors into a festive story that will warm hearts and stay etched in minds. Tailored for the wide screen, your message of joy will shine in full festive glory.
Colorful Stream Screen Original theme video
Colorful Stream Screen
Introducing the Colorful Stream Overlay Pack, where vibrant and playful liquid ink animations flow and swirl around your content, creating a dynamic and exciting visual experience. From bold splashes of color to delicate drips and drops, this pack is perfect for adding an artistic and unique touch to your streams or videos. Let your creativity run wild with the Colorful Stream Overlay Pack.
Colorful Stinger Transition Original theme video
Colorful Stinger Transition
Introducing the Colorful Stream Overlay Pack, where vibrant and playful liquid ink animations flow and swirl around your content, creating a dynamic and exciting visual experience. From bold splashes of color to delicate drips and drops, this pack is perfect for adding an artistic and unique touch to your streams or videos. Let your creativity run wild with the Colorful Stream Overlay Pack.
Colorful Alert Overlay Original theme video
Colorful Alert Overlay
Introducing the Colorful Stream Overlay Pack, where vibrant and playful liquid ink animations flow and swirl around your content, creating a dynamic and exciting visual experience. From bold splashes of color to delicate drips and drops, this pack is perfect for adding an artistic and unique touch to your streams or videos. Let your creativity run wild with the Colorful Stream Overlay Pack.
Colorful Webcam Overlay Original theme video
Colorful Webcam Overlay
Introducing the Colorful Stream Overlay Pack, where vibrant and playful liquid ink animations flow and swirl around your content, creating a dynamic and exciting visual experience. From bold splashes of color to delicate drips and drops, this pack is perfect for adding an artistic and unique touch to your streams or videos. Let your creativity run wild with the Colorful Stream Overlay Pack.
Glowing Particles Background Original theme video
Glowing Particles Background
Enhance your video projects with our captivating Glowing Particles template. The 3D particles glow and flow elegantly, creating an enchanting backdrop for your content. As a Multipurpose Animated Background template, it suits advertisements, presentations, and any digital space requiring an extra creative touch. Customizable colors mean our template can work for your brand identity or personal style, adding engagement to your content.
Glowing Particles Background - Vertical Original theme video
Glowing Particles Background - Vertical
Enhance your video projects with our captivating Glowing Particles template. The 3D particles glow and flow elegantly, creating an enchanting backdrop for your content. As a Multipurpose Animated Background template, it suits advertisements, presentations, and any digital space requiring an extra creative touch. Customizable colors mean our template can work for your brand identity or personal style, adding engagement to your content.
Glowing Particles Background - Square Original theme video
Glowing Particles Background - Square
Enhance your video projects with our captivating Glowing Particles template. The 3D particles glow and flow elegantly, creating an enchanting backdrop for your content. As a Multipurpose Animated Background template, it suits advertisements, presentations, and any digital space requiring an extra creative touch. Customizable colors mean our template can work for your brand identity or personal style, adding engagement to your content.
Glowing Particles Background - Post. Original theme video
Glowing Particles Background - Post.
Enhance your video projects with our captivating Glowing Particles template. The 3D particles glow and flow elegantly, creating an enchanting backdrop for your content. As a Multipurpose Animated Background template, it suits advertisements, presentations, and any digital space requiring an extra creative touch. Customizable colors mean our template can work for your brand identity or personal style, adding engagement to your content.
Quick Corporate Logo Original theme video
Quick Corporate Logo
Quick Corporate Logo is a clean, clear and creatively animated template with a stylish looking logo reveal. A short introduction to your corporate presentations, business slideshows, promotions, upcoming events and online marketing videos.
Spinning Curtain Reveal Original theme video
Spinning Curtain Reveal
Spinning Curtain Reveal is an abstract, minimalist 3D template where your brand is animated on top of a striped background, reminiscent of window curtains.
Kiss Lips Music Visualizer - Horizontal Original theme video
Kiss Lips Music Visualizer - Horizontal
Impress your audience in this Kiss Lips Music Visualizer.
Kiss Lips Music Visualizer - Vertical Original theme video
Kiss Lips Music Visualizer - Vertical
Impress your audience in this Kiss Lips Music Visualizer.
Kiss Lips Music Visualizer - Square Original theme video
Kiss Lips Music Visualizer - Square
Impress your audience in this Kiss Lips Music Visualizer.
Kiss Lips Music Visualizer - Post Original theme video
Kiss Lips Music Visualizer - Post
Impress your audience in this Kiss Lips Music Visualizer.
Falling Leaves Reveal Original theme video
Falling Leaves Reveal
Falling Leaves Reveal is a stylish template depicting an idyllic autumn sky with animated leaves that reveal your brand. Establish an atmosphere of peace, tranquility and wonder. Let your audience take a beat and relax whenever they come across your content.
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Stream Screen Original theme video
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Stream Screen
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Stream Overlay Pack - Stream Screen.
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Stinger Transition Original theme video
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Stinger Transition
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Stream Overlay Pack - Stinger Transition.
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Alert Overlay. Original theme video
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Alert Overlay.
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Stream Overlay Pack - Alert Overlay.
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Webcam Overlay. Original theme video
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Webcam Overlay.
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Stream Overlay Pack - Webcam Overlay.
TV Logo Original theme video
TV Logo
Impress your audience in this TV Logo template.
Gold Dust Particles Background Original theme video
Gold Dust Particles Background
Leave a lasting impression on your audience with the Gold Dust Particles Background. This captivating template showcases a mesmerizing display of golden dust particles that create a sense of luxury and sophistication. The gentle dance of shimmering particles adds a touch of magic and allure to your visuals, setting the stage for a captivating experience. Whether you're creating presentations, videos, or event backdrops, this template will elevate your content and captivate your audience with its dazzling golden charm.
Gold Dust Particles Background - Vertical Original theme video
Gold Dust Particles Background - Vertical
Leave a lasting impression on your audience with the Gold Dust Particles Background. This captivating template showcases a mesmerizing display of golden dust particles that create a sense of luxury and sophistication. The gentle dance of shimmering particles adds a touch of magic and allure to your visuals, setting the stage for a captivating experience. Whether you're creating presentations, videos, or event backdrops, this template will elevate your content and captivate your audience with its dazzling golden charm.
Gold Dust Particles Background - Square Original theme video
Gold Dust Particles Background - Square
Leave a lasting impression on your audience with the Gold Dust Particles Background. This captivating template showcases a mesmerizing display of golden dust particles that create a sense of luxury and sophistication. The gentle dance of shimmering particles adds a touch of magic and allure to your visuals, setting the stage for a captivating experience. Whether you're creating presentations, videos, or event backdrops, this template will elevate your content and captivate your audience with its dazzling golden charm.
Gold Dust Particles Background - Post Original theme video
Gold Dust Particles Background - Post
Leave a lasting impression on your audience with the Gold Dust Particles Background. This captivating template showcases a mesmerizing display of golden dust particles that create a sense of luxury and sophistication. The gentle dance of shimmering particles adds a touch of magic and allure to your visuals, setting the stage for a captivating experience. Whether you're creating presentations, videos, or event backdrops, this template will elevate your content and captivate your audience with its dazzling golden charm.
Trendy Stream Screen Original theme video
Trendy Stream Screen
The Trendy Stream Overlay features a mesmerizing light projecting square on a dark floor, creating an immersive atmosphere for your viewers. The design is simple yet elegant, making it perfect for any type of stream.
Trendy Stinger Transition Original theme video
Trendy Stinger Transition
The Trendy Stream Overlay features a mesmerizing light projecting square on a dark floor, creating an immersive atmosphere for your viewers. The design is simple yet elegant, making it perfect for any type of stream.
Trendy Alert Overlay Original theme video
Trendy Alert Overlay
The Trendy Stream Overlay features a mesmerizing light projecting square on a dark floor, creating an immersive atmosphere for your viewers. The design is simple yet elegant, making it perfect for any type of stream.
Trendy Webcam Overlay Original theme video
Trendy Webcam Overlay
The Trendy Stream Overlay features a mesmerizing light projecting square on a dark floor, creating an immersive atmosphere for your viewers. The design is simple yet elegant, making it perfect for any type of stream.
Particles Stream Screen Original theme video
Particles Stream Screen
Introducing the Particles Stream Overlay Pack a stunning set of overlays that will elevate your stream to a new level of beauty. The pack features gorgeous particles flying in formations that will mesmerize your viewers. Whether you're streaming a game, a talk show, or anything in between, these overlays will add a touch of magic to your stream. With their dynamic movements and vibrant colors, these particles will create an enchanting atmosphere that will keep your audience engaged and captivated. Don't miss out on this opportunity to transform your stream into a work of art!
Particles Stinger Transition Original theme video
Particles Stinger Transition
Introducing the Particles Stream Overlay Pack a stunning set of overlays that will elevate your stream to a new level of beauty. The pack features gorgeous particles flying in formations that will mesmerize your viewers. Whether you're streaming a game, a talk show, or anything in between, these overlays will add a touch of magic to your stream. With their dynamic movements and vibrant colors, these particles will create an enchanting atmosphere that will keep your audience engaged and captivated. Don't miss out on this opportunity to transform your stream into a work of art!
Particles Alert Overlay Original theme video
Particles Alert Overlay
Introducing the Particles Stream Overlay Pack a stunning set of overlays that will elevate your stream to a new level of beauty. The pack features gorgeous particles flying in formations that will mesmerize your viewers. Whether you're streaming a game, a talk show, or anything in between, these overlays will add a touch of magic to your stream. With their dynamic movements and vibrant colors, these particles will create an enchanting atmosphere that will keep your audience engaged and captivated. Don't miss out on this opportunity to transform your stream into a work of art!
Particles Webcam Overlay Original theme video
Particles Webcam Overlay
Introducing the Particles Stream Overlay Pack a stunning set of overlays that will elevate your stream to a new level of beauty. The pack features gorgeous particles flying in formations that will mesmerize your viewers. Whether you're streaming a game, a talk show, or anything in between, these overlays will add a touch of magic to your stream. With their dynamic movements and vibrant colors, these particles will create an enchanting atmosphere that will keep your audience engaged and captivated. Don't miss out on this opportunity to transform your stream into a work of art!
Plants Logo Original theme video
Plants Logo
Impress your audience with this Plants Logo.
Clean Logo Reveal Original theme video
Clean Logo Reveal
Clean logo reveals template with an elegant wave effect to reveal your logo in a nice and modern clean style.This template is perfectly fit with videos games intro, tech shows, commercials, sci-fi films, youtube intro, gaming, business intro, promotions, trailers, gaming reviews, presentation intro, corporate intro and trailers.
Graffiti Music Visualizer Default theme video
Graffiti Music Visualizer
Impress your audience in this Graffiti Music Visualizer.
Laptop Mockup Promo Original theme video
Laptop Mockup Promo
Impress your audience with a spectacular display of your online platform using our Laptop Mockup Promo. Provide a sneak peek into your digital world with an animated laptop that brings your website designs to life. This template shines in versatility, allowing you to seamlessly integrate your brand elements, such as logos and taglines, along with your own images and videos. It's an all-in-one package designed to promote your product's flair.
Forest - Lofi Chill Music Vis Original theme video
Forest - Lofi Chill Music Vis
Take your listeners on a journey into the heart of the Forest - Lofi Chill Music Viz. Relax by the river, watch the fireflies and play some great tunes. Paint every tree, bush and firefly to create your ideal jungle retreat.
Glass Shattered Visualizer Original theme video
Glass Shattered Visualizer
Capture the essence of your beats with a motion template that's as dynamic as your music. As each beat hits, a spectacle of broken glass dances in sync, creating a mesmerizing visualizer that's perfect for visual storytelling. With easy customization of logo, text, and colors, Offer a visual treat that heightens your music on any social or streaming platform.
VHS Glitch Stream Screen Original theme video
VHS Glitch Stream Screen
Take a trip down memory lane with our VHS Glitch Stream Overlay Pack - Retro and Cartoony Feel. This pack is designed to add a touch of nostalgia to your streams, with its vintage VHS-inspired glitch effects and playful, cartoonish visuals. The retro color scheme and glitchy overlays create a sense of authenticity and character, perfect for streamers who want to stand out from the crowd. Whether you're streaming games or creating art, our VHS Glitch Stream Overlay Pack - Retro and Cartoony Feel is the perfect tool to add a unique and playful touch to your streams.
VHS Glitch Stinger Transition Original theme video
VHS Glitch Stinger Transition
Take a trip down memory lane with our VHS Glitch Stream Overlay Pack - Retro and Cartoony Feel. This pack is designed to add a touch of nostalgia to your streams, with its vintage VHS-inspired glitch effects and playful, cartoonish visuals. The retro color scheme and glitchy overlays create a sense of authenticity and character, perfect for streamers who want to stand out from the crowd. Whether you're streaming games or creating art, our VHS Glitch Stream Overlay Pack - Retro and Cartoony Feel is the perfect tool to add a unique and playful touch to your streams.
VHS Glitch Alert Overlay Original theme video
VHS Glitch Alert Overlay
Take a trip down memory lane with our VHS Glitch Stream Overlay Pack - Retro and Cartoony Feel. This pack is designed to add a touch of nostalgia to your streams, with its vintage VHS-inspired glitch effects and playful, cartoonish visuals. The retro color scheme and glitchy overlays create a sense of authenticity and character, perfect for streamers who want to stand out from the crowd. Whether you're streaming games or creating art, our VHS Glitch Stream Overlay Pack - Retro and Cartoony Feel is the perfect tool to add a unique and playful touch to your streams.
VHS Glitch Webcam Overlay Original theme video
VHS Glitch Webcam Overlay
Take a trip down memory lane with our VHS Glitch Stream Overlay Pack - Retro and Cartoony Feel. This pack is designed to add a touch of nostalgia to your streams, with its vintage VHS-inspired glitch effects and playful, cartoonish visuals. The retro color scheme and glitchy overlays create a sense of authenticity and character, perfect for streamers who want to stand out from the crowd. Whether you're streaming games or creating art, our VHS Glitch Stream Overlay Pack - Retro and Cartoony Feel is the perfect tool to add a unique and playful touch to your streams.
RGB Skull Music Vis - Horizontal Original theme video
RGB Skull Music Vis - Horizontal
Impress your audience in this RGB Skull Music Visualizer.
RGB Skull Music Vis - Vertical Original theme video
RGB Skull Music Vis - Vertical
Impress your audience in this RGB Skull Music Visualizer.
RGB Skull Music Vis - Square Original theme video
RGB Skull Music Vis - Square
Impress your audience in this Skull Music Visualizer.
RGB Skull Music Vis - Post Original theme video
RGB Skull Music Vis - Post
Impress your audience in this RGB Skull Music Visualizer.
Gunshots Visualizer Original theme video
Gunshots Visualizer
Turn up the volume and let your beats take visual form with Gunshots Visualizer. At the heart of this audio-synced spectacle is a chrome 3D skull, encircled by rhythmically firing pistols that translate every bass drop and high note into a jaw-dropping light show. Perfect for musicians, DJs, and audio aficionados, this template lets you customize logos, text, and colors for an unforgettable audio-visual experience.
Beat Pixeled Visuals Original theme video
Beat Pixeled Visuals
Engage audiences with Beat Pixeled Visuals, where sound meets style. Create a striking visual narrative for your music, with text and image effects that dance to the rhythm. Every beat is an opportunity for expression, customizable from fonts to colors. It’s not just a music video; it’s a visual journey tailored by you.
Underwater Reveal Original theme video
Underwater Reveal
Plunge into the depths of creativity with our Underwater Reveal template. Your brand emerges from a tranquil aquatic backdrop, surrounded by a ballet of bubbles, embodying elegance and depth. Ideal for business intros, YouTube channel branding, or projects that demand a touch of aquatic wonder, this video comes alive with your personalized logo, tagline, fonts, and colors.
Zombie Hand Cartoon Default theme video
Zombie Hand Cartoon
Command a Zombie Hand Cartoon to rise from the grave and reveal your brand then look up to see the message in the sky.
Flame Background Original theme video
Flame Background
Set your designs ablaze with the dynamic beauty and elegance of our captivating flame background. Add a touch of warmth and vibrancy to your projects, presentations, and websites with this stunning backdrop that radiates energy and passion. The graceful dance of the flames creates a mesmerizing visual spectacle that captures attention and evokes a sense of awe. Whether you're looking to ignite creativity, convey intensity, or evoke a sense of transformation, our flame background sets the perfect tone. Embrace the power of the flickering flame and elevate your visuals to new heights. Fuel your imagination with our mesmerizing flame background and create a lasting impression.
Flame Background - Vertical Original theme video
Flame Background - Vertical
Edit
By EnjoystX
20s
1
1
1
Set your designs ablaze with the dynamic beauty and elegance of our captivating flame background. Add a touch of warmth and vibrancy to your projects, presentations, and websites with this stunning backdrop that radiates energy and passion. The graceful dance of the flames creates a mesmerizing visual spectacle that captures attention and evokes a sense of awe. Whether you're looking to ignite creativity, convey intensity, or evoke a sense of transformation, our flame background sets the perfect tone. Embrace the power of the flickering flame and elevate your visuals to new heights. Fuel your imagination with our mesmerizing flame background and create a lasting impression.
Flame Background - Square Original theme video
Flame Background - Square
Edit
By EnjoystX
20s
1
1
1
Set your designs ablaze with the dynamic beauty and elegance of our captivating flame background. Add a touch of warmth and vibrancy to your projects, presentations, and websites with this stunning backdrop that radiates energy and passion. The graceful dance of the flames creates a mesmerizing visual spectacle that captures attention and evokes a sense of awe. Whether you're looking to ignite creativity, convey intensity, or evoke a sense of transformation, our flame background sets the perfect tone. Embrace the power of the flickering flame and elevate your visuals to new heights. Fuel your imagination with our mesmerizing flame background and create a lasting impression.
Flame Background - Post Original theme video
Flame Background - Post
Edit
By EnjoystX
20s
1
1
1
Set your designs ablaze with the dynamic beauty and elegance of our captivating flame background. Add a touch of warmth and vibrancy to your projects, presentations, and websites with this stunning backdrop that radiates energy and passion. The graceful dance of the flames creates a mesmerizing visual spectacle that captures attention and evokes a sense of awe. Whether you're looking to ignite creativity, convey intensity, or evoke a sense of transformation, our flame background sets the perfect tone. Embrace the power of the flickering flame and elevate your visuals to new heights. Fuel your imagination with our mesmerizing flame background and create a lasting impression.
Old TV Logo Original theme video
Old TV Logo
Edit
By EnjoystX
13s
2
3
4
Old TV Logo is an old-school-looking After Effects template it features a stack of 3D TVs. One of them turns on and tunes in to reveal your logo.
Christmas Wishes Original theme video
Christmas Wishes
Edit
By EnjoystX
36s
2
14
8
Christmas Wishes is a bright and jolly template. A beautifully designed and stylishly animated Christmas scene with sparkling particles and Christmas decorations. This template contains 6 editable text layers. A festive intro or opener to your presentations, slideshows, promotions, events, invitations, TV shows, commercials, competitions, Facebook, and YouTube videos. Wish your audience a very Merry Christmas with this fantastic template.
Anime Style Stream Screen Original theme video
Anime Style Stream Screen
Edit
By EnjoystX
10s
1
13
19
Enter the world of anime with this captivating stream overlay pack. Fiery particles fly around, bringing energy and excitement to your screen. Lightning strikes periodically, adding a sense of danger and adventure. The stylish design features sleek lines and bold colors, while anime-inspired graphics, including characters and weapons, add a touch of playful charm. Elevate your stream to a whole new level with this electrifying overlay pack.
Anime Style Stinger Transition Original theme video
Anime Style Stinger Transition
Edit
By EnjoystX
2s
1
1
3
Enter the world of anime with this captivating stream overlay pack. Fiery particles fly around, bringing energy and excitement to your screen. Lightning strikes periodically, adding a sense of danger and adventure. The stylish design features sleek lines and bold colors, while anime-inspired graphics, including characters and weapons, add a touch of playful charm. Elevate your stream to a whole new level with this electrifying overlay pack.
Anime Style Alert Overlay Original theme video
Anime Style Alert Overlay
Edit
By EnjoystX
10s
1
2
6
Enter the world of anime with this captivating stream overlay pack. Fiery particles fly around, bringing energy and excitement to your screen. Lightning strikes periodically, adding a sense of danger and adventure. The stylish design features sleek lines and bold colors, while anime-inspired graphics, including characters and weapons, add a touch of playful charm. Elevate your stream to a whole new level with this electrifying overlay pack.
Anime Style Webcam Overlay Original theme video
Anime Style Webcam Overlay
Edit
By EnjoystX
10s
1
2
13
Enter the world of anime with this captivating stream overlay pack. Fiery particles fly around, bringing energy and excitement to your screen. Lightning strikes periodically, adding a sense of danger and adventure. The stylish design features sleek lines and bold colors, while anime-inspired graphics, including characters and weapons, add a touch of playful charm. Elevate your stream to a whole new level with this electrifying overlay pack.
Cyber Glitch Impact Original theme video
Cyber Glitch Impact
Edit
By EnjoystX
8s
2
3
9
Step into the future with this electrifying logo reveal video template. Your brand emerges through a cyberpunk-infused spectacle of glitches and shockwaves, making every introduction impactful. With custom colors and your tagline, this ready-to-publish video will dominate all platforms, ensuring your logo captures the imagination and attention of your audience.
Particle Burst Reveal Original theme video
Particle Burst Reveal
Edit
By EnjoystX
8s
2
3
6
Witness a breathtaking fusion of light and brand identity with our Particle Burst Reveal template. As particles explode into a stunning ballet of shimmer, your logo emerges, making every introduction a moment to remember. Customize with your logo, preferred colors, and tagline for a seamless brand experience. A splendid start to videos, presentations, or social content that demands attention and awe.
Dynamic Reveal Original theme video
Dynamic Reveal
Edit
By EnjoystX
8s
2
3
9
Introduce your brand with elegance and momentum using our Dynamic Reveal template. Tailor-made for the modern business, this animation twirls your logo onto the screen with a sleek sophistication. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand's identity, complemented by a punchy tagline. An ideal choice for YouTube or Facebook content, command attention with every play.
Trending Music Visualizer Original theme video
Trending Music Visualizer
Edit
By EnjoystX
2h
1
5
31
Impress your audience with this Trending Music Visualizer.
Colorful Music Visualizer Original theme video
Colorful Music Visualizer
Edit
By EnjoystX
2h
1
4
22
Who doesn't like to watch a subwoofer bounce? Colorful Music Visualizer is all about that bass. It simulates a bouncing speaker membrane with colorful concentric circles.
Phone Mockup Promo Original theme video
Phone Mockup Promo
Edit
By EnjoystX
49s
2
28
13
Showcase your brand's latest venture with a cinematic flair using our Phone Mockup Promo. This video template transforms your digital designs into a compelling narrative displayed on a modern smartphone interface. Customize this canvas with your app's visuals and brand-specific fonts and colors, and make a statement in every frame. It's an essential tool for any multipurpose brand communication.
Sleek Clean Reveal Original theme video
Sleek Clean Reveal
Edit
By EnjoystX
9s
2
3
11
Present your brand with elegance and impact using our Sleek Clean Reveal template. Watch as dynamic lines draw the eye to your logo, graced with a lustrous gloss effect for a lasting impression. Easily tailor the logo, tagline, fonts, and colors to fit your company's image, and captivate audiences across full-screen displays with this versatile template.
Soundwaves Visualizer Original theme video
Soundwaves Visualizer
Edit
By EnjoystX
2h
1