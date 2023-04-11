Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Kid's World Opener - Square - Original - Poster image

Kid's World Opener - Square

00:05 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Cartoon
Motion title
Kids
Logo animation
Flat design
96exports
rating
Bring your children’s brand to life with a cheerful, cartoon-style opener. This playful motion title centers your logo or headline inside a wavy blob, surrounded by nursery icons like rainbows, stars, and a smiling sun. Smooth, floating animation and bold, vibrant colors make it ideal for kids’ shows, toy shops, or family-friendly channels. Use it as an intro, outro, or quick logo animation across multiple aspect ratios with easy color and text controls. Deliver a delightful first impression that feels warm, fun, and unmistakably kid-focused.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Intro
Music Visualization
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Animated Background
Stream Elements
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Newest templates
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Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
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Christmas Cards
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Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
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Extension for Adobe
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Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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Help
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Contact Us