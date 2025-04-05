en
Magic Hand Reveal
Created by MotionDesk
23exports
12 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Witness a delightful dance of design as a cartoon hand reveals your logo with a flourish. This Magic Hand Reveal adds a playful twist to your brand's unveiling. Whether as a vibrant opening act or a full performance, easily customize with your logo, tagline, and brand colors to create a dazzling ready-to-publish video that engages and entertains.
Similar templates
Best of MotionDesk
By tarazz
10s
25
5
16
Captivate your audience with the Sketch Intro template, a journey from sketch to reality. Watch as a hand draws the contours of a rectangle that evolves into a 3D shape, seamlessly transitioning to reveal your logo. Ideal for a dynamic intro, this video template lets you customize text, fonts, colors, and add your own images or videos, culminating in a powerful brand showcase.
By vivace_studio
8s
9
4
24
Step up your branding game with this sleek, contemporary Red Button Logo Reveal. The animation unfurls your logo and tagline with a crisp, artistic flair, captivating your audience instantly. Customize this multipurpose masterpiece with your brand's fonts and colors, ready to hit play on platforms like YouTube, Vimeo, and beyond.
By vivace_studio
7s
9
3
23
Transform your brand unveiling into an animated adventure with the Hands Logo Reveal template. Tailored for multipurpose use, watch as charming characters piece together your logo, making every introduction unforgettable. Customize fonts and colors to your liking, and highlight your tagline for an engaging experience. Ideal for kids' TV shows, events, or any content needing a burst of joy.
By vivace_studio
7s
9
3
23
Serve up your next project with a slice of flair using the Pizza Food Logo template. As pieces of pizza are pulled away, your logo comes into view, delivering a sizzling impression of your brand. Tailor the template with your unique logo, tagline, and brand colors and share a ready-to-publish video that's as appealing as the last slice on the plate. Who knew branding could be this delicious?
By EnjoystX
13s
4
4
25
Command a Zombie Hand Cartoon to rise from the grave and reveal your brand then look up to see the message in the sky.
By CuteRabbit
10s
27
11
10
A Fancy Template To Promote Your Valuable Product Or Event Attractively.
By motionsparrow
10s
28
11
10
Dive into the world of artistic logo reveals with our Playful Brand Intro template. Each stroke ushers in a new layer of your brand's story, complemented by a playful ball animation that artfully exposes your logo. Adjust the image, text, fonts, and colors with ease, crafting an evocative and engaging visual message designed to be shared and celebrated across digital platforms.
By Tikhiy
7s
4
4
16
Bring a touch of artistry to your brand with our Printed Style Opener video reveal. Merging sketchy charm with colorful fluidity, each stroke unveils your logo and text. Tailor-made for horizontal display, this template elevates your content from simple intros to unforgettable presentations effortlessly.
