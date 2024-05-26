en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Creepy Stories Title Intro - Post

Templates
/
Intro
Post
6-15s
Fog
Tree
Nature
Sky
Halloween
Scary
Dark
2D Motion Graphics
Full HD
More details
Creepy Stories Title Intro - Post - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:12
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
S_WorX profile image
Created by S_WorX
13exports
12 seconds
1080p (1080x1350)
24fps
2texts
1font
2audios
Step into the shadows with our Creepy Stories Title Intro template that sets the perfect stage for your spine-chilling tales. Whether you choose the haunting serenity of day or the eerie quiet of night, the customizable text, fonts, and colors allow your story to unfold with an air of suspense. Craft ready-to-publish videos that draw viewers into your narrative from the very first frame.
Available formats
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Themes (5)
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX
Original
Original
Edit
Red Moon
Red Moon
Edit
Blue Moon
Blue Moon
Edit
Misty Day
Misty Day
Edit
Red Background
Red Background
Edit
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us