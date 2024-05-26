Creepy Stories Title Intro - Square

12 seconds
1080p (1080x1080)
24fps
2texts
1font
2audios
Step into the shadows with our Creepy Stories Title Intro template that sets the perfect stage for your spine-chilling tales. Whether you choose the haunting serenity of day or the eerie quiet of night, the customizable text, fonts, and colors allow your story to unfold with an air of suspense. Craft ready-to-publish videos that draw viewers into your narrative from the very first frame.
Available formats
Themes (5)
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX