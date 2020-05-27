Colorful Instagram Stories 5

Create a striking vertical story promo in seconds. This modern, minimal template pairs bold headline typography with a vibrant gradient backdrop and an elegant frame. Add your key message, supporting copy, and a clear call-to-action for fast, effective branding. Customize fonts and colors to match your identity, and export a polished story video that fits social platforms and mobile ads. Smooth slide-ins and staggered text keep attention focused on what matters most—your message. Perfect for promotions, announcements, or launches where clarity and style count.