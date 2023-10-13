Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Drone Target 16 - Original - Poster image

Drone Target 16

00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 audio
Call-out graphic
Digital
Futuristic
HUD
Technology
19exports
rating
Enhance your footage with a clean, futuristic HUD reticle overlay designed for tech and sci‑fi visuals. This transparent call‑out graphic places a centered targeting interface on top of your video, featuring concentric rings, crosshair elements, and smooth rotational motion. It’s perfect for drone shots, VFX inserts, product demos, and cinematic sequences. Two easy color controls let you tailor the look to your brand or scene. No text or media setup needed—just drop the overlay onto your edit, adjust colors, and render. A minimal, digital, geometric style that instantly adds high‑tech polish.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us