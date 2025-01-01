en
CHAMPION AUTHOR
mocarg
Seasoned Motion Graphics and VFX expert with over 15 years of experience, known for contributions to films like 'Pirates of the Caribbean 5' and 'X-Men Apocalypse'. Specializing in dark, energetic, cinematic styles inspired by visually stunning movies and anime. Committed to turning visions into breathtaking visual narratives.
Cinematic 3D Reveal is a breathtaking metallic 3D logo reveal inspired by the intros of DC's film universe! Customize it from head to toe with controls for various colors and advanced effects (reflections, glow, blur and materials). This is the perfect start for your own branded universe.
Make a stellar music video featuring an intergalactic dancer. Explore all new customization features including camera angles, zooms, mirror reflections and color changes. Advanced users will also find in-depth frequency selection so you can choose the exact instrument to which the video reacts.
This dancer just won't stop looking at you. Her movements will match your beat exactly, speeding up and slowing down as the music demands it. Start editing and discover deep customization with control over camera effects, the color of space, and the exact beat the dancer will follow.
Take your music through the wormhole with a reactive celestial. This interstellar being will move to your beats, swaying her arms as she hurls through infinite space. Customize it to the mood of your music with control over the camera effects, color shifts and a reactive audio spectrum above or below your song.
Spotlight your songwriting with Classic Lyrics - Horizontal, a stunning motion graphic lyric video template. Inspire your listeners to sing along while effortlessly learning your songs by heart and enjoying the beautiful sight of your words. Highly customizable with particle effects overlaid on top of a photo, gradient or video background. Discover the power of dynamic text animation with granular controls over how your text enters and exits the screen, positioning, outlines, shadows, color and opacity. Customize every individual option to create something uniquely yours or leverage one of the professionally assembled themes to have a stunning lyric video with minimum effort.
Spotlight your songwriting with Classic Lyrics - Vertical, a stunning motion graphic lyric video template. Inspire your listeners to sing along while effortlessly learning your songs by heart and enjoying the beautiful sight of your words. Highly customizable with particle effects overlaid on top of a photo, gradient or video background. Discover the power of dynamic text animation with granular controls over how your text enters and exits the screen, positioning, outlines, shadows, color and opacity. Customize every individual option to create something uniquely yours or leverage one of the professionally assembled themes to have a stunning lyric video with minimum effort.
Spotlight your songwriting with Classic Lyrics - Square, a stunning motion graphic lyric video template. Inspire your listeners to sing along while effortlessly learning your songs by heart and enjoying the beautiful sight of your words. Highly customizable with particle effects overlaid on top of a photo, gradient or video background. Discover the power of dynamic text animation with granular controls over how your text enters and exits the screen, positioning, outlines, shadows, color and opacity. Customize every individual option to create something uniquely yours or leverage one of the professionally assembled themes to have a stunning lyric video with minimum effort.
Spotlight your songwriting with Classic Lyrics - Post, a stunning motion graphic lyric video template. Inspire your listeners to sing along while effortlessly learning your songs by heart and enjoying the beautiful sight of your words. Highly customizable with particle effects overlaid on top of a photo, gradient or video background. Discover the power of dynamic text animation with granular controls over how your text enters and exits the screen, positioning, outlines, shadows, color and opacity. Customize every individual option to create something uniquely yours or leverage one of the professionally assembled themes to have a stunning lyric video with minimum effort.
Spotlight your songwriting with Fire Particle Lyrics - Horizontal, a stunning motion graphic lyric video template. Inspire your listeners to sing along while effortlessly learning your songs by heart and enjoying the beautiful sight of your words. Highly customizable with flaming ember particles overlaid on top of a photo, gradient or video background. Discover the power of dynamic text animation with granular controls over how your text enters and exits the screen, positioning, outlines, shadows, color and opacity. Customize every individual option to create something uniquely yours or leverage one of the professionally assembled themes to have a stunning lyric video with minimum effort.
Spotlight your songwriting with Anime Lyrics - Horizontal, a stunning motion graphic lyric video template inspired by anime and the AMV scene. Inspire your listeners to sing along while effortlessly learning your songs by heart and enjoying the beautiful sight of your words. Highly customizable with colored particles overlaid on top of a photo, gradient or video background. Discover the power of dynamic text animation with granular controls over how your text enters and exits the screen, positioning, outlines, shadows, color and opacity. Customize every individual option to create something uniquely yours or leverage one of the professionally assembled themes to have a stunning lyric video with minimum effort.
Take your song through the stratosphere and into outer space with Universe Lyrics - Horizontal, an astronomical lyric video template to truly show your words are universal. Maneuver the night sky in 3D with full control of your musical universe. Express your music visually with customizable space colors, camera animations and granular font formatting.
Travel through space and watch the stars dance to your music! This audio visualization may just be the thing you needed to make your YouTube channel recognizable. Explore different themes, import your track, adapt the template to fit your style, put your name on it and share it on social media right away. Enjoy the space odyssey!
Launch your audience to space with an audio reactive design that moves to your beats! Perfect for a new song promo on Insta or Facebook story, this audio visualizer will serve as a perfect teaser for your new track/ set promotion or as an entire track video in story. Try for free!
Get comfortable, put on some soothing tunes on a rainy day and chill. Rain - Lofi Chill Viz puts your listeners right in the room with optional sound effects. Add rain or any other sounds, make your music sound like it's coming from another room. Additionally customize with a photo or video background and choose the position of the reactive spectrum.
It's hard to miss the awesome laser show. A dazzling light show of bright lasers will cut out your logo from the darkness. With a video introduction like this, an absolute spectacle is about to follow. Color the lasers to evoke your brand and adjust the length of their trails to make it yours!
It only takes a click to see your song react to your beat! Simple as that, create music videos directly from audio and let others enjoy the wavy sea that dances to your riffs, while calms down as the volume fades. Use our easy to use controls to customize the colors, frequency, text, or to upload a background image! Create your own, unique version, and make the video right after you create the track!
The online version of the widely popular "Audio Visualizer" by Mocarg, in all its glory. Create your own music video with almost two dozen customizable elements including a photo or video background, colors, particles, and equalizer styles.
Spotlight your songwriting with Nature Lyrics - Horizontal, a stunning motion graphic lyric video template. Inspire your listeners to sing along while effortlessly learning your songs by heart and enjoying the beautiful sight of your words situated among leaves and nature. Highly customizable with particle effects overlaid on top of a photo, gradient or video background. Discover the power of dynamic text animation with granular controls over how your text enters and exits the screen, positioning, outlines, shadows, color and opacity. Customize every individual option to create something uniquely yours or leverage one of the professionally assembled themes to have a stunning lyric video with minimum effort.
The weather outside is frightful, but the music is so delightful. Snow Lo-fi Chill Viz is a reactive spectrum visualizer with customizable atmospheric effects. Take control of fog, snow, frost and wind to make your own blizzard and set the mood. From tranquil to scary, the choice is at your fingertips. Additionally customize with a photo or video background and ambient sound effects.
Spotlight your songwriting with Hip Hop Lyrics - Horizontal, a stunning motion graphic lyric video template. Make sure your listeners don't miss a single rhyme while effortlessly learning your songs by heart and enjoying the beautiful sight of your words. Highly customizable with colored particles overlaid on top of a photo, gradient or video background. Discover the power of dynamic text animation with granular controls over how your text enters and exits the screen, positioning, outlines, shadows, color and opacity. Customize every individual option to create something uniquely yours or leverage one of the professionally assembled themes to have a stunning lyric video with minimum effort.
Slow, deep and clean blockbuster styled trailer for your new app! Imagine promoting your app with a beautiful and elegant video ad that slowly reveals the look of it on a mobile screen. Just for the feel of it, try (for free) importing different images and see what works the best, because the secret of getting ahead is getting started!
Into the Multiverse is a collaboration between CuteRabbit, Tinomotion, Shoeeb, Tarazz, Vivace_studio, Rade and myself. We were inspired by the new "Into the Spiderverse" movie and wanted to try a similar experiment where multiple talented authors around the world worked on a single project to deliver a template no single author could. Please enjoy our very unique template on our platform.
Inspired by the Zack Snyder's Justice League, Mocarg brings you another intro in the Superhero genre, Knightmare! Your Logo flows on a ripped flag in the middle of post apocalyptic destroyed city!
Spotlight your songwriting with Urban Lyrics - Horizontal, a stunning motion graphic lyric video template inspired by hip hop and street art. Make sure your listeners don't miss a single rhyme while effortlessly learning your songs by heart and enjoying the beautiful sight of your words. Highly customizable with colored particles overlaid on top of a photo, gradient or video background. Discover the power of dynamic text animation with granular controls over how your text enters and exits the screen, positioning, outlines, shadows, color and opacity. Customize every individual option to create something uniquely yours or leverage one of the professionally assembled themes to have a stunning lyric video with minimum effort.
Spotlight your songwriting with Gradient Lyrics - Horizontal, a bold motion graphic lyric video template. Inspire your listeners to sing along while effortlessly learning your songs by heart and enjoying the beautiful sight of your words. Highly customizable with optional particle effects overlaid on top of a stark gradient background with options to choose a photo or video background. Discover the power of dynamic text animation with granular controls over how your text enters and exits the screen, positioning, outlines, shadows, color and opacity. Customize every individual option to create something uniquely yours or leverage one of the professionally assembled themes to have a stunning lyric video with minimum effort.
Symbolize the impact of your brand on the market with a stunning animation that reveals your logo in a professional and eye-catching way. This intro video works with any type of content, from gaming streams and highlights, to HQ communications and corporate videos. Simply upload a logo, add a tagline.
Gritty, atmospheric visual with a dark, moody red hue. The white text, which seems almost stamped or stenciled onto the backdrop, provides a stark contrast against the crimson background. The splatter and uneven texture gives it a raw, distressed look.
Year after year, this has been one of the most loved video intro templates on our platform - import your logo to see why. Inspired by the Man of Tomorrow, smash your logo into the ground, let it fly off and show off your tagline in the sky! Test everything for free!
A lot of energy is required to build a brand. Show how powerful yours has become and reveal your animated logo inside a high-powered energy ball. An epic intro video that will get the hype up while welcoming your audience.
Your beats visualized and then blown to space dust by the Echospace music visualizer template. For a music video like this one, all you’ll need to do is choose a color and enter the name of your song... your beats will do the rest. Take it even further with a customizable video background.
Let your music take listeners on a magical journey through stars, all the way to deep space. Create a music video directly from your audio and watch on as the stars dance to your beats. Simply upload your audio and chase the dominant color for a uniquely branded music video.
Promote your upcoming events, concerts, live shows, or make a slideshow of the products your online store offers. The shiny colors will make all your Instagram followers and other audiences take notice.
Promote your upcoming events, concerts, live shows, or make a slideshow of the products your online store offers. The shiny colors will make all your Instagram followers and other audiences take notice.
Lead your listeners to the treasure of your music with Pirate Lyrics - Horizontal, a swashbuckling lyric video template. Travel by paper map across charted and uncharted seas with your song and words. Make your own custom Caribbean treasure map with a varied choice of map drawings, camera angle and granular font formatting. Follow the dotted line and remember: X marks the spot!
Based on the popular Man of Tomorrow template comes a new version with 3d intro environment set on Martian Landscapes! Simply upload your logo and enter a tagline to create a professional intro for your YouTube or Twitch channel.
Old school vibes are in da house and Bolty - the headphone wearing music lover - always has an emotional reaction to your beats! Based on the popular RGB Headphones template, now featuring a custom image or video background, a blur effect and flowing particles. Browse through ready-made styles for a head-start in your music video production.
Old school vibes are in da house and Bolty - the headphone wearing music lover - always has an emotional reaction to your beats! Based on the popular RGB Headphones template, now featuring a custom image or video background, a blur effect and flowing particles. Browse through ready-made styles for a head-start in your music video production. Made in vertical format, it's the perfect music visualizer to have your music seen and remembered on Instagram and mobile!
Old school vibes are in da house and Bolty - the headphone wearing music lover - always has an emotional reaction to your beats! Based on the popular RGB Headphones template, now featuring a custom image or video background, a blur effect and flowing particles. Browse through ready-made styles for a head-start in your music video production. Made in square format (1:1 aspect ratio), it's the perfect music visualizer to get your music noticed and remembered across all social media platforms!
Step into another universe with our Etherial Reveal template. Watch as the camera gracefully orbits around your logo, unveiling a mystical and ethereal atmosphere. With its cinematic quality and Blade Runner-esque sound design, this multipurpose motion graphics template will captivate your audience and leave them wanting more. Customize your logo, colors, and tagline to create a video that echoes the expansiveness of space. Elevate your content and transport your viewers to a whole new dimension.
Classic Shape Visualizer is an updated and upgraded version of a best selling visualizer. This is now a full fledged visualizer creation kit. You create your own shape and sound spectrum with dozens of controls and reactive effects that will wiggle, flash or scale in time with the beat. Set the scene with a video background and choose whether to use a logo, cover art or just stylistic effects.
Lost in thought, a melancholic anime girl walks alone through the rain-soaked streets of the city. The lo fi animation style and muted color palette create a sense of nostalgia and longing, evoking emotions of sadness and reflection. Against the backdrop of the bustling city, she seems small and vulnerable, yet her determination to press on is evident in every step. Join her on this emotional journey, as she navigates the ups and downs of life in a world that can sometimes be cruel and unforgiving. Lo Fi. Lo-Fi. LoFi.
Wield the power of symbols and carve your beats into the mind of your listeners! Take complete control of the reactive shape with over 30 controls, a video background and your logo inscribed in flames. There will be no choice, all hail sick beats!
Present your message with this stylish Neon 80s animated title sequence! Change color gradients, flicker speed, turn smoke, particles, reflections off and more! Make the scene exactly as you want it, to fully fit your branding and reflect your style. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
Present your message with this stylish Neon 80s animated title sequence! Change color gradients, flicker speed, turn smoke, particles, reflection etc off! Make the scene exactly as you want it, to fully fit your branding and reflect your style. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
Present your message with this stylish Neon 80s animated title sequence! Change color gradients, flicker speed, turn smoke, particles, reflection etc off! Make the scene exactly as you want it, to fully fit your branding and reflect your style. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
“I owe my origin to an explosion, and yet I long for peace.” Start your video most strongly - with The Big Bang and present your logo through the birth of the universe itself. Import your logo, try applying different themes, add your tagline, and have your professional intro animation done in a few clicks!
Fortnite Chapter 4 inspired stream graphics.
Fortnite Chapter 4 inspired stream graphics.
Fortnite Chapter 4 inspired stream graphics.
Fortnite Chapter 4 inspired stream graphics.
Present your amazing outrun music with this procedural music visualizer! First template on the site that generates the background based on the bass of your song! Not only that, you can see the amazing Delorean boost reacting to the bass! How cool is that? The fun doesn't start there, customize EVERY single color in video presented!
Business Metallic Reveal is the perfect logo animation for luxury brands. Clean, elegant and stylish, it shows your brand is more precious than gold. Alternatively, choose a custom font to make a typographic intro animation. Customization options include the background gradient, blur in the reflection of the metal and more. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
Space is the place! Give your song an extraterrestrial experience with our one of a kind audio visualizer. This audio reactive visualizer reacts to your BPM so make sure you type in the correct BPM in the customization options. Perfect for chill songs, the 2K Space Ambient video template will give your music a visual identity on a whole other level (planet). Don’t forget to play around with the controls, adjust all the colors, even the head nods. Give your fans a cosmic experience!
Echo is a deceptively simple audio spectrum animation reminiscent of a seismograph. The threads react to your music and slowly disappear as time goes by, forming a beautiful music visualizer that works for all genres. Pick a custom color gradient or video background, or get inspired with genre-specific themes.
Make that tune bounce! Your passion is to make music, and our goal is to help you focus only on that, while our platform handles the video making. Perfect for EDM, trap, hip hop, this particular design is a circle-shaped waveform that bounces to your beat! Import tracks from the computer or even directly from SoundCloud and promote your beats right away!
Techno, electro, minimal? Your music is electrifying and Lightning Beats is the proof. Complement your every track with a music visualizer derived directly from your audio - similar to a private ‘vjing’ spectacle made especially for your tunes. This song animation will emphasize the lows, mids, and highs of your songs. Available in multiple themes and with a customizable video background. This simple, yet strong, animation will let your music be seen!
Inspired by the amazing Star Wars franchise, present your logo through warp speed! Animate your logo in the vast emptiness of space easily with this 3d intro maker.
Get your jeans out of the closet and shotgun a beer, Grunge TV will make you feel like the 90's are back and MTV is still cool. Take a step back from the abstract and digital to enjoy a TV broadcast of your latest song. Tune the TV and have it display a custom video background.
Let the beat move through the spectrum of your music! Animate your song to this amazing audio reactive glitch music visualizer. Choose from available themes, add your image or video background or browse through our stock footage, customize the colors and text, et voilà, you made a music video that's bound to impress!
Let Bolty dance to your amazing beats! He will change emotions when the drop hits! Import your music and enjoy the audio reactive animation that will make your tracks (or sets) stand out from the crowd. From music making to promotion on social media - it only takes a few clicks with Videobolt!
Show the power of your sound with threads reacting to your music while echoing in the distance! Exposure and lens dirt show up when the bass is high. Choose one of 4 different camera angles, apply different themes, adjust colors and upload your media. Just like that - there’s your professional music video. Try everything for free!
The latest and greatest in reactive music visualizers! This deceptively simple visualizer will follow along you beat exactly, punctuating every musical sentence. Style it with 2 colors and a custom polygon tunnel, with deeper settings for speed, rotation and camera effects. Featuring your cover art front and center and a video background there is no better way to promote new releases.
Accompany your chill music with this chill Aurora Borealis Timelapse Music Visualizer, where the lights react to your audio!
Animate text in your Insta stories like a pro influencer. Simply enter the text, choose the color combination and upload your logo for an effective Insta story your followers, as well as new audiences, won’t miss. Suitable for any kind of page, channel, business, or content.
3D Metallic is a bold logo reveal inspired by the legendary Lucasfilm intro. The subtle animation uses your logo or text to establish a tension that feels like the start of an adventure. Every element is customizable — the material of the logo and background, lighting color, bevel intensity and more.
A blast from the past inspired by retro-futuristic computer effects, the Outrun audio visualizer will look like something straight out of Arnie's Running Man glasses. Take a ride down a valley of polygonal mountains that spread into the dancing sun. Tweak the colors and you can make even more surreal landscapes.
The storm to clear the path to your fans! This amazing VFX animation generates a lightning storm based on the beat of your music. Colorize the storm, upload your logo and a song and get a visual spectacle for your sound. Make music videos on the go and promote your music super fast!
Turn your #top5 lists into stunning videos! Perfect for #top5tips, advice video or a short video recap. No matter which industry you are coming from, our advanced customization options will help you create unique thumb-stopping video. Upload your media, apply your branding and make branded videos in no time!
A charged collision spawns your logo in a twirling cloud of evaporating smoke. Perfect for luxury brands, fashion and those of us with a flamboyant style. Color the atmospheric smoke to fit your branding and unleash your inner grandeur with this epic intro video.
It may be windy and unstable at the surface, but your brand is built on a strong, indestructible foundation everyone can depend on and that is going nowhere any time soon. Start your next video on top of a beautiful misty ocean, as water droplets slowly form your animated logo.