motiondrum
Hi, I’m Eugene (motiondrum)! I’m a drummer and author of catching trendy projects. If you want to be cool, use my templates. Hey, I know what I'm talking about :) Here you can find my best projects. Follow me and enjoy!
By motiondrum
9s
8
3
4
This is a stylish set of glitching text animations. Use it in your presentations, events videos, slideshows, TV shows, promotions, and more. Impress your audience with this cool looking and modern animated overlays in every video.
By motiondrum
9s
8
3
4
By motiondrum
5s
7
4
4
By motiondrum
8s
8
3
4
By motiondrum
10s
6
5
9
SWAG Urban Stories is a collection of nine amazing designs intended for creating vertical videos like Instagram stories, reels and other social media posts. Guided by grungy, crumple paper design every scene has several text placeholders and a central media showcase. This template helps you to make great stories where you can display your portfolio, sports, fashion, vacations, friends or just your life photos.
By motiondrum
10s
6
6
10
SWAG Urban Stories is a collection of nine amazing designs intended for vertical videos like Instagram stories, reels and other social media posts. Guided by grungy, crumple paper design every scene has several text placeholders and a central media showcase. This template helps you to make great stories where you can display your portfolio, sports, fashion, vacations, friends or your personal photo and video.
By motiondrum
10s
6
6
10
SWAG Urban Stories is a collection of nine amazing designs intended for vertical videos like Instagram stories, reels and other social media posts. Guided by grungy, crumple paper design every scene has several text placeholders and a central media showcase. This template helps you to make great stories where you can display your portfolio, sports, fashion, vacations, friends or your personal photo and video.
By motiondrum
10s
6
5
10
SWAG Urban Stories is a collection of nine amazing designs intended for vertical videos like Instagram stories, reels and other social media posts. Guided by grungy, crumple paper design every scene has several text placeholders and a central media showcase. This template helps you to make great stories where you can display your portfolio, sports, fashion, vacations, friends or your personal photo and video.
By motiondrum
20s
1
2
6
Set the stage for your video content with our Kinetic Typography template. This motion graphics masterpiece lets you introduce your message with clean, stylish text animations that draw viewers in. Ideal for a wide range of uses, from filmmaking to marketing, these titles are customizable to your brand's fonts and colors, ensuring coherence on many displays.
By motiondrum
20s
1
3
6
By motiondrum
20s
1
2
3
By motiondrum
20s
1
2
6
By motiondrum
20s
1
3
6
By motiondrum
20s
1
5
6
By motiondrum
20s
1
3
5
By motiondrum
20s
25
24
10
Green Mood is cool making After Effects template. If you want impress your audience with trendy designed introduce video, use this template! It contains 5 video placeholders and 17 editable text layers. Tutorial video is included. Use this AE template for making presentations, slideshows, promotions or as opener to yours Facebook and YouTube videos.
By motiondrum
20s
7
16
7
Unreal Energy Intro is a good chance to impress your audience! It’s a new cool designed and animated After Effects template. It helps you to make trendy amazing introduce video. This AE template contains 6 text- and 8 video placeholders. You can use it in your promo and commercials, events , slideshows and more. It’s very easy to use.
By motiondrum
9s
6
34
4
Stomp Opener is a dynamically animated After Effects template. A cool opener to your presentations, slideshows, commercials and events videos or use your favorite traveling, vacations, sports, photos. Impress your audience with this awesome AE template.
By motiondrum
22s
1
21
8
Craft a visual masterpiece with ease using our Dynamic Life Moments Slideshow template. Perfect for life's milestones or professional presentations, simply insert your images or videos and customize the text to suit your story. Transitioning through each scene with stylish shapes and subtle particles elevates your content to a cinematic experience.
Crazy Motion Titles is a new unique After Effects template. It contains 9 unusual and daring title animations. They're so easy to use, simply edit the text and color. If you need to make eye catching video, use this AE template and impress your audience. It can be presentations, slideshows, commercials, promotions, opener for your Youtube or Facebook videos.
By motiondrum
22s
7
18
12
Promote your latest offers, styles and events with Grungy Paper Cutout Promo, featuring 5 videos and a plethora of animated graphics and typography. This is a playful template for cool brands full of youthful energy.
By motiondrum
16s
1
37
6
Bring a touch of the past to your modern message with our Retro Stomp Showcase that fuses retro style with the dynamism of a stomp intro. Featuring 18 media placeholders and 17 spots for your text, it’s a breeze to craft a narrative that pops. Whether it's for lifestyle stories, holiday adventures or bold brand statements, this template transforms memories into vibrant visuals, all with a customizable grunge twist.
By motiondrum
16s
1
37
6
Elevate your visual content with a vertical voyage through our Retro Stomp Slideshow template. This multipurpose powerhouse is great for brands and influencers, turning your images and videos into a lively, engaging narrative with a nostalgic edge. Personalize with easy customization—add logos, choose fonts, and select colors to tell your story with a distinctive retroque feel that captivates your vertical audience.
By motiondrum
10s
1
2
7
Make your videos pop with our Trendy Kinetic Title template. These colorful and cool kinetic titles are the perfect addition to your movies, TV shows, commercials, or social media videos. Stand out from the crowd with creative and dynamic animations that engage and captivate your audience. Customize the text, fonts, and colors to match your brand, and take your video content to the next level. Get ready to impress and wow your viewers.
By motiondrum
10s
12
3
10
Make your videos pop with our Trendy Kinetic Title template. These colorful and cool kinetic titles are the perfect addition to your movies, TV shows, commercials, or social media videos. Stand out from the crowd with creative and dynamic animations that engage and captivate your audience. Customize the text, fonts, and colors to match your brand, and take your video content to the next level. Get ready to impress and wow your viewers.
By motiondrum
10s
12
2
9
Make your videos pop with our Trendy Kinetic Title template. These colorful and cool kinetic titles are the perfect addition to your movies, TV shows, commercials, or social media videos. Stand out from the crowd with creative and dynamic animations that engage and captivate your audience. Customize the text, fonts, and colors to match your brand, and take your video content to the next level. Get ready to impress and wow your viewers.
By motiondrum
10s
12
2
7
Make your videos pop with our Trendy Kinetic Title template. These colorful and cool kinetic titles are the perfect addition to your movies, TV shows, commercials, or social media videos. Stand out from the crowd with creative and dynamic animations that engage and captivate your audience. Customize the text, fonts, and colors to match your brand, and take your video content to the next level. Get ready to impress and wow your viewers.
By motiondrum
10s
12
2
8
Make your videos pop with our Trendy Kinetic Title template. These colorful and cool kinetic titles are the perfect addition to your movies, TV shows, commercials, or social media videos. Stand out from the crowd with creative and dynamic animations that engage and captivate your audience. Customize the text, fonts, and colors to match your brand, and take your video content to the next level. Get ready to impress and wow your viewers.
By motiondrum
10s
12
2
7
Make your videos pop with our Trendy Kinetic Title template. These colorful and cool kinetic titles are the perfect addition to your movies, TV shows, commercials, or social media videos. Stand out from the crowd with creative and dynamic animations that engage and captivate your audience. Customize the text, fonts, and colors to match your brand, and take your video content to the next level. Get ready to impress and wow your viewers.
By motiondrum
10s
1
2
16
Make your videos pop with our Trendy Kinetic Title template. These colorful and cool kinetic titles are the perfect addition to your movies, TV shows, commercials, or social media videos. Stand out from the crowd with creative and dynamic animations that engage and captivate your audience. Customize the text, fonts, and colors to match your brand, and take your video content to the next level. Get ready to impress and wow your viewers.
By motiondrum
10s
1
2
10
Make your videos pop with our Trendy Kinetic Title template. These colorful and cool kinetic titles are the perfect addition to your movies, TV shows, commercials, or social media videos. Stand out from the crowd with creative and dynamic animations that engage and captivate your audience. Customize the text, fonts, and colors to match your brand, and take your video content to the next level. Get ready to impress and wow your viewers.
By motiondrum
10s
1
2
10
Make your videos pop with our Trendy Kinetic Title template. These colorful and cool kinetic titles are the perfect addition to your movies, TV shows, commercials, or social media videos. Stand out from the crowd with creative and dynamic animations that engage and captivate your audience. Customize the text, fonts, and colors to match your brand, and take your video content to the next level. Get ready to impress and wow your viewers.
Bright Trendy Stories is a new cool bright template for your fresh and catching stories. This template contains 6 trendy vertical designs. You can easily change texts and promote products, and events or just show your life moments. Create your own style and impress your audience! Download it today!
By motiondrum
10s
7
5
10
Bright Trendy Stories is a new cool bright template for your fresh and catching stories. This template contains 6 trendy vertical designs. You can easily change texts and promote products, and events or just show your life moments. Create your own style and impress your audience! Download it today!
By motiondrum
10s
8
5
11
By motiondrum
10s
8
5
11
By motiondrum
28s
6
17
14
Transport yourself back to the nostalgia of old-school days with the Old School Opener. This captivating template takes you on a journey through time with its crumpled paper texture and vintage school elements. Watch as pencils scribble, rulers measure, and books open to reveal your logo or message. The combination of the aged paper effect and classic school visuals creates a charming and authentic atmosphere, perfect for educational projects, retro-themed content, or any occasion that calls for a touch of vintage flair. Let the Old School Opener transport your audience to a bygone era filled with warmth and memories.
By motiondrum
15s
26
14
6
Glitch Slideshow is a cool After Effects template with a stylish design. This template contains 7 editable text layers and 5 image placeholders. A cool intro to yout events videos or your traveling, portfolio, sports and fashion photos. Impress your audience with this up to date and dynamically animated template.
By motiondrum
22s
7
22
18
If you want to make cool unreal video, choose Incredible Illusion template. It's a new unusual After Effects template with bright design and catchy animations. It features 6 video placeholders with cool transitions ,14 unique text placeholders and 1 logo layer. It's so easy to use and edit how you want. You can use this AE template for making your best promo, portfolio or slideshow, presentation new product or events and etc. Download Crazy Illusion template and stand out!
By motiondrum
7s
9
3
8
Roadside Titles 1 is new cool After Effects template. It contains 9 professionally designed text animations. You can easy change colors and text how you want. Use their fresh looking titles for your presentations, commercials, slideshows, YouTube videos, vlogs and more. Download it now and impress your audience.
Roadside Titles 1 is new cool After Effects template. It contains 9 professionally designed text animations. You can easy change colors and text how you want. Use their fresh looking titles for your presentations, commercials, slideshows, YouTube videos, vlogs and more. Download it now and impress your audience.
By motiondrum
28s
21
24
19
VHS Party Promo is a dynamic After Effects template. It modern text animations and trendy transitioning effects to reveal and enhance your media.A great introduction to your TV shows, commercials, films, movies, teasers, promotions, presentations and upcoming event videos. Impress your audience with this quick and creatively animated AE template.
By motiondrum
18s
1
17
8
Create a sleek, professional-grade video narrative with our customizable Glitch Media Slideshow. Its atmospheric design is perfect for telling your brand's story, showcasing products, or sharing memories. Compatible with any display, it transforms your content into a captivating visual journey.
Back to School is a pack of transparent overlays that are styled with educational iconography. You can to add these amazing titles into your presentations, slideshows, YouTube and Facebook videos, promotions and etc.
By motiondrum
18s
26
14
5
Glitch Slideshow is ultramodern After Effects template with a stylish design. This template does not use plugins and is very easy to use because you only need to change the images and text in the folders that have been provided. Impress your audience with this up-to-date and dynamically animated AE template.
By motiondrum
11s
7
31
14
Step into the rhythm of success with our Dynamic Stomp Opener. A striking street-style design married with punchy text animations sets the stage for a video that’s as cool as it is effective. Perfect for TV shows, commercials, or event promotions. Customize your colors, text, and logos to match your brand's vibe, and have your high-energy intro ready to hit the screens in no time.
By motiondrum
21s
7
22
13
Cool Party Promo is a trendy bright After Effects template. It helps you to make amazing videos about future or past events and parties. This template features 5 dynamically animated video placeholders with unusual funny designs and 15 texts. You can change and edit there what you want. Use this template to display your photos and video clips.
By motiondrum
38s
18
17
13
Craft an engaging narrative with the Storyboard Frames template, a professional slideshow to anchor your audience’s attention. Eight media placeholders and text layers await your personal twist, ready to transition smoothly from one cherished memory to the next. Adapt colors, fonts, and images for a presentation that lingers in the hearts and minds of viewers. Ideal for family albums or brand storytelling.
By motiondrum
7s
8
3
9
Do you want add some cool titles in yours video projects? You need Dynamic Funny Titles! Use this title in your projects: slideshows, presentations, YouTube and TV shows, promotions and event videos.
By motiondrum
7s
8
3
9
Do you want add some cool titles in yours video projects? You need Dynamic Funny Titles! Use this title in your projects: slideshows, presentations, YouTube and TV shows, promotions and event videos.
By motiondrum
8s
1
5
8
Captivate the mobile-first audience with Stylish Up Media Stories, the ultimate reveal for Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok. Your text and colors blaze across screens, promoting anything from events to products with ease. Change up the style to fit your brand and wow your viewers with creativity that doesn’t just stand out – it stands tall.
By motiondrum
8s
1
5
9
Captivate the mobile-first audience with Stylish Up Media Stories, the ultimate reveal for Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok. Your text and colors blaze across screens, promoting anything from events to products with ease. Change up the style to fit your brand and wow your viewers with creativity that doesn’t just stand out – it stands tall.
By motiondrum
8s
1
5
8
Captivate the mobile-first audience with Stylish Up Media Stories, the ultimate reveal for Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok. Your text and colors blaze across screens, promoting anything from events to products with ease. Change up the style to fit your brand and wow your viewers with creativity that doesn’t just stand out – it stands tall.
By motiondrum
6s
7
3
9
Glitch Logo Reveal is quick and energetically animated After Effects template. A stylized After Effects template containing 1 logo placeholder and 1 text placeholders. Impress your audience with this awesome template.
By motiondrum
7s
7
3
9
Introduce each scene with pizzazz using our Fancy Lower Third template! Imagine your message unrolling across an animated paper canvas, ideal for presentations, events, and social media splashes. Easily tweak text, fonts, and colors to match your brand's style. Excellent for creators eyeing that extra flair, it's time to make your horizontal videos as engaging as your story.
By motiondrum
7s
10
3
7
Are you ready to go to space travel? Then the new Space Titles template is perfect for that! This pack features 9 professionally designed animations. They are very easy to use. Just edit the text and color and click render. Space Titles is a great way to enhance your presentations, slideshows, promotions, events, Facebook and YouTube videos. Don't waste your time and download this template right now and dive into the space theme! Impress your audience with this cool template.
Add a touch of sophistication to your videos with our Colorful Lower Thirds template. This versatile lower third animation is the perfect way to convey essential information while maintaining a professional and stylish aesthetic. The grungy design, animated shapes, and text fill create a dynamic and eye-catching visual. Customize the text, fonts, and colors to match your branding or theme effortlessly. Whether you're creating content for social media, presentations, or YouTube, this multipurpose motion graphics template will elevate your videos and captivate your audience.
Unleash the raw power and edgy appeal of the Black Grunge Title Pack. With its dark and rugged aesthetic, this pack adds a touch of grit and attitude to your titles and text. Each title is infused with a sense of mystery and intensity, combining distressed textures, bold typography, and grungy elements for a visually striking impact. Perfect for projects that require a touch of darkness or an urban vibe, this pack allows you to effortlessly create captivating and unique title sequences that grab attention and make a statement.
