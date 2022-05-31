Particles Logo Reveal - Square

Give your brand a striking entrance with a refined 3D particle logo reveal. This minimalist, elegant ident features metallic and glass-like materials, a smooth macro reveal, and a signature particle disintegration pass. Add your logo and tagline, adjust colors to match your brand, and drop in your audio. Ideal for intros or outros, it keeps attention on your mark while conveying a premium, modern feel. Perfect for channels, product teasers, or corporate branding that needs a polished, contemporary edge.