Clean App Promo

Phone App Promo is a clean template and the perfect way to present your new website, game or mobile phone app to social media audiences. It's so easy to use, simply edit the text, change the colors, drag and drop in your new media and hit render. A neat intro or opener to your corporate slideshows, company broadcasts, conferences, boardroom meetings, commercials, promotions and upcoming events videos. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.