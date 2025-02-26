en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Clean App Promo

Templates
/
Mockups
30-60s
Landscape
App Promo
Phone & Tablet
Devices
Screen
Pixels
Modern
More details
Clean App Promo - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:39
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Smaille profile image
Created by Smaille
8exports
40 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
13images
15texts
3fonts
1audio
Clean App Promo is a sleek and modern template designed to showcase your mobile app in a dynamic and engaging way. Featuring smooth animations, elegant transitions, and a clean, minimalistic design, this template is perfect for app promotions, marketing campaigns, and UI/UX demonstrations. Easily customize text, logos, and app screenshots to fit your brand. Optimized for social media and video platforms, Elegant App Promo ensures your app stands out with a professional and polished presentation.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Smaille
App Mobile Promo Original theme video
App Mobile Promo
Edit
By Balalaika
30s
21
32
12
App Mobile Promo is a dynamic, universal promo for the app on the phone. Use it for your amazing trendy promo video for App. The template contains 20 placeholders and 11 editable text layers.
Tablet Web Site App Intro Promotion Original theme video
Tablet Web Site App Intro Promotion
Edit
By bucketinfoo
52s
24
34
10
Promote your company values, products, services, apps, websites and entire brand with a stylish video presentation, showcasing your media and messages on top of a modern, animated tablet. Contains 17 industry specific themes to see the versatility of the video template.
App Promo Clean Presentation Opener Original theme video
App Promo Clean Presentation Opener
Edit
By bucketinfoo
30s
9
45
14
A video presentation of the future. Minimalistic, laconic and stylish. This project includes 26 image placeholders and 20 text placeholders. Nothing extra, just a text, a phone and YOUR content! It’s easy to use even if you are a beginner to this, simply upload your media and enter the text!
Trendy Phone Opener Original theme video
Trendy Phone Opener
Edit
By MotionPro
34s
4
14
7
Showcase your product with style and sophistication using the Trendy Phone Opener template. With sleek animations of modern phone mockups set against a clean, minimalistic backdrop, your product will stand out. Tailor each screen with your media and info effortlessly. Dive into settings that let you tweak fonts, colors, and more for that perfect finish.
Minimal App Promo Original theme video
Minimal App Promo
Edit
By motionaceh
33s
8
29
14
Minimal App Promo is an awesome After Effects template with a simply design. A great way to promote and advertise a new mobile phone application ad so much more. It's so easy to use, simply edit the text, drag and drop in your new media and hit render.Impress your audience with this awesome template.
Phone App Promo Original theme video
Phone App Promo
Edit
By Frolov
33s
7
30
12
Phone App Promo is a clean template and the perfect way to present your new website, game or mobile phone app to social media audiences. It's so easy to use, simply edit the text, change the colors, drag and drop in your new media and hit render. A neat intro or opener to your corporate slideshows, company broadcasts, conferences, boardroom meetings, commercials, promotions and upcoming events videos. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
Neon App Promo Original theme video
Neon App Promo
Edit
By Shoeeb
36s
9
25
10
Neon App Promo is a modern and stylish video ad template made to showcase your app and features, but also websites, services, products, special offers, and collections. The professional design makes sure your media is highlighted and showcased, but it’s your messages that have the greatest impact on the audience.
Clean App Promo Original theme video
Clean App Promo
Edit
By Yakovlev
50s
5
39
12
Clean app promo template helps you to promote your startup, app, website, or mobile game. You can use this template for your app launch, or as a perfect mobile game trailer, UI/UX animation, website design, user interface, service, showreels, and other IOS and Android apps.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us