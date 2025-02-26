en
Created by Smaille
8exports
40 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
13images
15texts
3fonts
1audio
Clean App Promo is a sleek and modern template designed to showcase your mobile app in a dynamic and engaging way. Featuring smooth animations, elegant transitions, and a clean, minimalistic design, this template is perfect for app promotions, marketing campaigns, and UI/UX demonstrations. Easily customize text, logos, and app screenshots to fit your brand. Optimized for social media and video platforms, Elegant App Promo ensures your app stands out with a professional and polished presentation.
