en
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Atmospheric Gallery 2
00:00/00:37
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Created by igorilla
8exports
38 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
24fps
10videos
10texts
1font
1audio
Craft a visual masterpiece with the Atmospheric Gallery 2, where every photo and video becomes part of a cinematic experience. Designed for introspective retrospectives, romantic montages, or family celebrations, this slideshow offers a slow, evocative reveal that brings your stories to life. Customize with your images, texts, and colors to create a journey through your most precious moments.
Similar templates
Best of igorilla
By igorilla
37s
21
20
12
Bring the beauty of your life's journey to the screen with our Atmospheric Gallery template, where each frame is a window into your treasured memories. Ideal for showcasing romantic moments, vacations, or family gatherings, this template offers a slow, cinematic reveal of your photos and videos against a backdrop of poetic live action footage.
By vivace_studio
36s
25
7
4
Bring the tranquility of summer forests to your digital space with our serene slideshow template. These frames aren’t just for pictures; they invite your audience to delve into a narrative as lush as the foliage. Tailor the experience with your own text and custom fonts, crafting unique presentations, photo galleries, or marketing splendor. Convey your message amidst the forest's natural harmony.
By igorilla
49s
1
16
12
Set the stage for suspense with this enthralling Thriller Opener template, perfect for crafting tales of intrigue and mystery. Journey through a dimly lit archival space, uncovering layers of storyline stitched together with every slide. Personalize this moody, engaging video by adding images, videos, and text that evoke the full spectrum of suspense.
By igorilla
48s
1
18
14
Set the stage for suspense with this enthralling Thriller Opener template, perfect for crafting tales of intrigue and mystery. Journey through a dimly lit archival space, uncovering layers of storyline stitched together with every slide. Personalize this moody, engaging video by adding images, videos, and text that evoke the full spectrum of suspense.
By igorilla
46s
21
7
3
Bring to life a sentimental journey with the Drawing Memories template. Your photos evolve from sketches to reality, captured in the cozy glow of a Super 8 film. Ideal for diverse uses, from marketing campaigns to intimate photo galleries, this slideshow is fully customizable to resonate with your audience. Relive and share cherished moments with a video that's ready to move hearts and minds.
By igorilla
35s
21
6
2
Bring to life a sentimental journey with the Drawing Memories template. Your photos evolve from sketches to reality, captured in the cozy glow of a Super 8 film. Ideal for diverse uses, from marketing campaigns to intimate photo galleries, this slideshow is fully customizable to resonate with your audience. Relive and share cherished moments with a video that's ready to move hearts and minds.
By igorilla
41s
21
7
3
Bring to life a sentimental journey with the Drawing Memories template. Your photos evolve from sketches to reality, captured in the cozy glow of a Super 8 film. Ideal for diverse uses, from marketing campaigns to intimate photo galleries, this slideshow is fully customizable to resonate with your audience. Relive and share cherished moments with a video that's ready to move hearts and minds.
By vivace_studio
45s
22
11
5
Display your best holiday photos inside a magical snowy forest. The photo frames decorate footage of real pines in this wonderful digital Christmas card.
Menu
Templates
Solutions