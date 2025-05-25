en
Atmospheric Gallery 2

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
30-60s
2K
Landscape
Wood
Tree
Nature
Frame
Cinematic
Music
Gaming
Atmospheric Gallery 2 - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:37
igorilla profile image
Created by igorilla
8exports
38 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
24fps
10videos
10texts
1font
1audio
Craft a visual masterpiece with the Atmospheric Gallery 2, where every photo and video becomes part of a cinematic experience. Designed for introspective retrospectives, romantic montages, or family celebrations, this slideshow offers a slow, evocative reveal that brings your stories to life. Customize with your images, texts, and colors to create a journey through your most precious moments.
Edit
Similar templates
Best of igorilla
Atmospheric Gallery Original theme video
Atmospheric Gallery
Edit
By igorilla
37s
21
20
12
Bring the beauty of your life's journey to the screen with our Atmospheric Gallery template, where each frame is a window into your treasured memories. Ideal for showcasing romantic moments, vacations, or family gatherings, this template offers a slow, cinematic reveal of your photos and videos against a backdrop of poetic live action footage.
Forest Frames Story Original theme video
Forest Frames Story
Edit
By vivace_studio
36s
25
7
4
Bring the tranquility of summer forests to your digital space with our serene slideshow template. These frames aren’t just for pictures; they invite your audience to delve into a narrative as lush as the foliage. Tailor the experience with your own text and custom fonts, crafting unique presentations, photo galleries, or marketing splendor. Convey your message amidst the forest's natural harmony.
Thriller Opener 2 Original theme video
Thriller Opener 2
Edit
By igorilla
49s
1
16
12
Set the stage for suspense with this enthralling Thriller Opener template, perfect for crafting tales of intrigue and mystery. Journey through a dimly lit archival space, uncovering layers of storyline stitched together with every slide. Personalize this moody, engaging video by adding images, videos, and text that evoke the full spectrum of suspense.
Thriller Opener 1 Original theme video
Thriller Opener 1
Edit
By igorilla
48s
1
18
14
Set the stage for suspense with this enthralling Thriller Opener template, perfect for crafting tales of intrigue and mystery. Journey through a dimly lit archival space, uncovering layers of storyline stitched together with every slide. Personalize this moody, engaging video by adding images, videos, and text that evoke the full spectrum of suspense.
Drawing Memories 3 Original theme video
Drawing Memories 3
Edit
By igorilla
46s
21
7
3
Bring to life a sentimental journey with the Drawing Memories template. Your photos evolve from sketches to reality, captured in the cozy glow of a Super 8 film. Ideal for diverse uses, from marketing campaigns to intimate photo galleries, this slideshow is fully customizable to resonate with your audience. Relive and share cherished moments with a video that's ready to move hearts and minds.
Drawing Memories 2 Original theme video
Drawing Memories 2
Edit
By igorilla
35s
21
6
2
Bring to life a sentimental journey with the Drawing Memories template. Your photos evolve from sketches to reality, captured in the cozy glow of a Super 8 film. Ideal for diverse uses, from marketing campaigns to intimate photo galleries, this slideshow is fully customizable to resonate with your audience. Relive and share cherished moments with a video that's ready to move hearts and minds.
Drawing Memories 1 Original theme video
Drawing Memories 1
Edit
By igorilla
41s
21
7
3
Bring to life a sentimental journey with the Drawing Memories template. Your photos evolve from sketches to reality, captured in the cozy glow of a Super 8 film. Ideal for diverse uses, from marketing campaigns to intimate photo galleries, this slideshow is fully customizable to resonate with your audience. Relive and share cherished moments with a video that's ready to move hearts and minds.
Photos In The Winter Forest Original theme video
Photos In The Winter Forest
Edit
By vivace_studio
45s
22
11
5
Display your best holiday photos inside a magical snowy forest. The photo frames decorate footage of real pines in this wonderful digital Christmas card.
