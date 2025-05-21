en
Stone Ball Reveal

Templates
/
Intro
2K
6-15s
Landscape
Stone
Explosion
Dust
Smoke
Particles
3D Motion Graphics
Music
Gaming
More details
Stone Ball Reveal - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:08
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
MotionDesk profile image
Created by MotionDesk
11exports
9 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Unearth the full force of your brand identity with our Stone Ball Reveal template. Watching your logo commandingly emerge from a cataclysmic eruption evokes awe, perfectly setting the tone for your content. Tailor the explosive visuals with your logo, tagline, and brand colors to ensure this ready-to-publish video leaves lasting impressions.
Edit
Similar templates
Best of MotionDesk
Rocket Fury Stone Logo theme video
Rocket Fury
Edit
By Skvifi
10s
8
3
13
Prepare for a launch that'll shake the digital landscape with our Rocket Fury template. Witness your logo emerge from the earth, born from the dust and rubble of an explosive missile reveal. With endless customization options for your logo, tagline, colors, and fonts, this video will make your brand's introduction earth-shatteringly memorable. Aim high and make an impact that's as powerful as a rocket's liftoff!
Shatter Logo Original theme video
Shatter Logo
Edit
By sergeyeremeew555
12s
7
4
11
An effective look for your logo or text that will appear as a result of surface decay.
Glittering Particles Reveal Original theme video
Glittering Particles Reveal
Edit
By TippyTop
10s
5
3
11
Capture the essence of luxury and sophistication with every gleaming particle in the Glittering Particles Reveal. This horizontal video template offers a radiant and high-quality effect, ideal for making your brand, message, or announcement stand out. Customizable with your unique assets, this template promises a sensational reveal that's ready to publish on your favorite platforms.
Explosion Logo - Horizontal Original theme video
Explosion Logo - Horizontal
Edit
By MotionParsec
10s
24
4
13
An incredible boom to amaze your audience!
Disintegration Original theme video
Disintegration
Edit
By S_WorX
10s
2
4
7
Elevate your brand's narrative from static to cinematic with the Disintegration template. Witness your logo undergo a stunning metamorphosis, dissolving into a masterpiece of motion graphics. Tailor with your logo, tagline, and colors, then launch a ready-to-publish video that ensures your introduction or closing scene is unforgettable.
Smoke Logo Reveal Original theme video
Smoke Logo Reveal
Edit
By EnjoystX
10s
5
3
9
The Smoke Logo Reveal is a classic logo showing the use of smoke to form and display a logo. Impress your audience in this Smoke Logo Reveal.
Cinematic Logo Original theme video
Cinematic Logo
Edit
By MotionParsec
12s
24
4
17
Make your logo reveal incredible!
Destruction Logo - Horizontal Original theme video
Destruction Logo - Horizontal
Edit
By MotionParsec
14s
24
4
18
Destruction Logo is a bombastic logo animation that aims to recreate the moment of impact from a high-speed ballistic projectile in slow-motion. Customize this explosive opener with a custom image or video background, smoke and lighting effects, and even the direction of impact and the damage it causes.
